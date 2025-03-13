Putin accepts ceasefire proposal, but asks many questions

Putin supports ceasefire idea, but asks questions

On March 13 in the evening, Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting dedicated to the future of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov, Pravda.Ru Russian Army fighters

Key statements from Putin and Lukashenko joint press conference:

Vladimir Putin:

Russia and Belarus will continue building the Union State together. Moscow remains Minsk's main economic partner, with Russia having invested about $4.5 billion in Belarus.

Lukashenko will visit Moscow on May 9. A Belarusian military unit will take part in the Victory Day Parade on Red Square. Russia also hopes that Belarusian artists will participate in the Intervision contest in Moscow.

Russians living in Belarus and Belarusians residing in Russia will be able to participate in local elections both as voters and candidates.

The mutual security treaty between Russia and Belarus officially came into force today.

Russia will continue pursuing technological sovereignty, regardless of its relations with the US. The so-called partners have provided a "sovereignty vaccine," so all programs aimed at strengthening it will continue. There will be no special privileges for companies that left the Russian market and decide to return.

Russia is in talks with some Western partners about their potential return to the Russian market.

Alexander Lukashenko:

Lukashenko said he had completed only "one-third of the necessary negotiations" with Putin and was ready to continue tomorrow and the day after if needed.

He confirmed that he discussed the "new situation in the Ukraine conflict resolution" during his meeting with Putin. According to him, the Russian president will have intensive discussions on the Ukrainian issue today and tomorrow.

"We must trust the facts – statements and promises are just statements and promises."

Russia and Belarus will continue countering NATO if necessary, including in the military sphere.

The Belarusian people have shown in the presidential elections that they support friendly relations with their "brotherly Russia."

Regarding the ceasefire talks, Lukashenko stated: "I will start by thanking the President of the United States, Mr. Trump. He is paying great attention [to the conflict]."

Before the meeting, the presidents exchanged ratification documents for the Treaty on Security Guarantees within the Union State framework. Russia and Belarus also signed agreements on cooperation in intellectual property and ensuring equal consumer rights.

Key points from Vladimir Putin's statements regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine:

Russia supports a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine. But how will Ukraine use these 30 days? Will they continue mobilization? Will they rearm their military?

Are we supposed to let the Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region if they are currently blocked there? Or will the Ukrainian command tell them to lay down their arms?

In general, we support the idea of peacefully ending the conflict, but there are many issues that need to be discussed.

We also want guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not conduct mobilization, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons.

The situation on the ground is changing rapidly. The Russian army is advancing almost everywhere, and it is unclear how the situation on the front line will be resolved in the case of a ceasefire.

How will issues of control and verification be resolved? Who will determine along 2,000 kilometers who violated what? Who will give orders, and what will be the price of these orders? These are serious issues, and it is clear to everyone on the level of common sense. These are all issues that require careful consideration from both sides.

Based on how the situation on the ground develops, we will negotiate the next steps in ending the conflict.

Details

The Union State is a supranational union consisting of Belarus and Russia, with the stated aim of deepening the relationship between the two states through integration in economic and defence policy. Originally, the Union State aimed to create a confederation; however, both countries currently retain their independence. The Union State is based on a previous international treaty between Russia and Belarus made on 2 April 1997. Although it consists of only Russia and Belarus, other countries are allowed to join. The supranational union is ruled through the Supreme State Council and other governing bodies. As of 2025, the current president of the Supreme State Council of the Union is Alexander Lukashenko, who has held the position since 2000. The present goal of the Union State mainly focuses on economic integration, taxation, and integration of defence and intelligence apparatus.

