World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin to change military fatigues for suit and tie to meet Steve Witkoff in Moscow

Steve Witkoff arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine and US-Russia relations
World

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, has arrived in Moscow to discuss not only the conflict in Ukraine but also broader US-Russia relations, Yuri Ushakov, Russian presidential aide for foreign policy said, TASS reports.

moscow kremlin, view from the Building on the Embankment
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
moscow kremlin, view from the Building on the Embankment

"Everyone understands that Witkoff came not just to discuss the situation in Ukraine but also the US-Russia relations and their future development, including the economic aspect," Kremlin Representative Yuri Ushakov said. 

Earlier, a Gulfstream G650 business jet departed from Qatar toward Russia. At 11:50 AM, Witkoff's plane was flying over the Pskov region, and at 12:30 PM, it landed at Vnukovo International Airport.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that if Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Witkoff personally, the Kremlin will provide an update.

"Putin will meet with Trump's envoy Witkoff this evening, following his talks with [Belarusian President] Lukashenko," Kommersant special correspondent Andrei Kolesnikov said.

Details

Steven Charles Witkoff (born March 15, 1957) is an American billionaire real estate investor, lawyer, and diplomat who serves as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is the founder and chairman of the Witkoff Group. He began his career as a real estate attorney, before transitioning to property investment and development. His notable acquisitions include the Daily News Building, the Woolworth Building, 33 Maiden Lane, and the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan. Witkoff has extensive business ties in the Middle East. During the first presidency of Donald Trump in 2020, Witkoff was a member of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, which were created to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. In November 2024, then President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would appoint Witkoff to be the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East; before even taking office, Witkoff played a key role in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas in January 2025.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria
Asia
Moscow gains opportunity to work with US and Israel to build Alawite state in Syria Видео 
Russia gives rude response to USA's 30-day ceasefire proposal
World
Russia gives rude response to USA's 30-day ceasefire proposal
Popular
Ukraine will have to cede Kherson and Zaporizhzhia for Russia to cease fire

The US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is something Russia is willing to discuss. However, Moscow will, of course, put forward its own conditions

Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after liberation
Video shows civilians in Sudzha after Russian forces liberate town
Video shows Russian soldiers advancing through underground gas pipeline to enter Sudzha
Putin likely to accept USA's proposal for Ukraine ceasefire
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy Lyuba Lulko Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire?? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany on the brink of political change after Olaf Scholz's election defeat Igor Bukker
Russian FM Lavrov: EU and UK prepare something to push Trump towards aggression against Russia
The end is near: Ukrainian troops leave Kursk region, Russian flag raised over Sudzha
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from
Last materials
Armoured personnel carrier runs over car in Makhachkala
Steve Witkoff arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine and US-Russia relations
Russia rejects temporary truce in Ukraine, calls it a 'pause' for Ukrainian troops
Putin wears military fatigues for Kursk region briefing, Western media react
Kremlin: Russia's stance on Ukraine peace talks premature to discuss
Putin orders final defeat of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region
Rejecting Trump's ceasefire plan would be poor diplomacy
Ukraine: To cease, or not to fire??
Putin weighing USA's proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
Russian FM Lavrov: Every time the Ukrainians deceive, they lose and forfeit territories
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.