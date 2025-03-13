Russian President Vladimir Putin wore a military uniform during a briefing on the operational situation in the Kursk region, drawing reactions from several Western media outlets, some of which called it a "chilling signal." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the "Supreme Commander-in-Chief deemed it necessary."

On March 12, President Vladimir Putin arrived at the meeting with military commanders wearing camouflage. Footage released by the Kremlin showed the president listening to a report from Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"Our task is to completely defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region and fully liberate the territory," Putin declared.

A Message Beyond Diplomacy

According to observers, Putin's choice of attire was a non-verbal message regarding alternatives to negotiations.

"The choice is clear: either acknowledge Russia's demands, or the president assumes a different role, embodying his position as Supreme Commander-in-Chief-the direct leader of the armed forces of a nation at war," Tsargrad's political observer Andrei Pinchuk said adding that Putin's military uniform underscored the success of Russian forces in the Kursk direction.

Western Media on Putin's 'Chilling Warning'

Putin's appearance was intended to boost the morale of Russian troops amid recent battlefield successes, CNN said.

"The carefully choreographed visit appeared designed to boost morale as Russian forces advance on the final remnants of Ukraine’s holdouts inside Russia," CNN said.

Irish media outlet The Irish Star also highlighted Putin's camouflage attire, describing it as a "chilling warning" to Ukrainian forces. During his speech, Putin stated that captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region would be treated as terrorists.

"People who are in the Kursk region, who commit crimes against civilians here, who oppose our armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, ... are the people we should certainly treat as terrorists," Putin declared.

Meanwhile, The New York Times noted that Putin, dressed in fatigues, visited the command post to encourage troops as they pushed Ukrainian forces out of much of the occupied territory.

Indian news outlet The Week interpreted Putin's visit as a direct response to ceasefire talks and Ukraine's expectations of a Russian compromise.

Putin Previously Wore Military Gear in 2022 Drills

In 2022, during the Vostok-2022 military exercises, Putin was seen wearing a general's overcoat. The exercises, which took place from September 1 to 7, involved defensive and offensive maneuvers across nine training grounds in Russia's Eastern Military District, as well as operations in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

At the time, Peskov clarified that Putin's outerwear was not linked to the special military operation or any intention to obtain a general's rank.

"The president was not wearing a military uniform. He simply put on a military-style jacket because it was extremely cold and pouring rain," Dmitry Peskov then said.

Back in 2021, Peskov had also stated that Putin was not required to wear a military uniform. He makes his own decisions regarding his attire, Peskov added.