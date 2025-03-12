World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Moscow expecting ceasefire proposal details from Washington

Russia expects details from US on talks with Ukraine, including 30-day ceasefire proposal
Russia is waiting for details from the United States regarding the proposals made during negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow Kremlin, view from the Building on the Embankment
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
The Kremlin is closely examining statements following the US-Ukraine negotiations.

“We do not rule out a possibility of a high-level phone conversation. If such a need arises, it will be organized very quickly. The existing channels for dialogue with the Americans allow for this to be done in a fairly short time,” Peskov said.

When asked whether the 30-day ceasefire proposal is beneficial for Russia, Peskov urged not to put the horse before the cart, stating that Moscow must first receive information from Washington. He reminded that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had promised to provide details of the negotiations to Russia.

“We also have scheduled contacts with the Americans in the coming days, during which we expect to receive complete information,” Peskov added.

Peskov noted that there was currently no agreement on a phone conversation between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The US has not made such a request either, he added.

When asked about potential cooperation with the US in rare-earth metals development, Peskov acknowledged that while such opportunities exist, there have been no discussions on the matter yet.

Putin unlikely to support 30-day ceasefire proposal

Following the US-Ukraine negotiations, Reuters, citing Russian sources, reported that President Vladimir Putin was unlikely to support a 30-day ceasefire proposal. According to sources, any agreement must account for Russia's battlefield successes and its strategic interests.

The sources indicated that Russia needs to discuss the ceasefire terms and receive guarantees. One Russian source suggested that Moscow may view the proposal as a trap, due to the lack of concrete guarantees or commitments.

According to a joint US-Ukraine statement after the talks, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire only if Russia could accept it. The agreement was accompanied by a US commitment to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine – a move strongly condemned by the Russian authorities.

Previously, Russian officials rejected the idea of a temporary ceasefire. In January, Putin stated that the goal of any settlement should not be a short-term truce or a pause for regrouping and rearmament, but a “long-term peace.” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ruled out any frozen conflict along the current front lines.

