Russian war correspondent shows rude response to USA's ceasefire proposal with Ukraine

Russia gives rude response to USA's 30-day ceasefire proposal
World

Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots shared his assessment of the US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia on his Telegram channel, suggesting that Ukraine will use the agreed-upon one-month ceasefire to stockpile weapons and intelligence.

Ukrainian military men
Photo: www.flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ukrainian military men

"Great negotiations between the US and Ukraine. So, they're reopening the flow of weapons and intelligence again. Ukraine will stockpile everything for a month. And then Russia will be blamed for continuing the war?” Kots wrote.

In a follow-up post, Kots noted that Ukraine has historically proposed ceasefires during difficult moments on the battlefield and linked Kyiv's willingness to negotiate to recent Ukrainian setbacks in Russia's Kursk region.

"Shove your peace initiatives where the sun doesn't shine. You were given conditions for a ceasefire last year. You responded with an invasion. We got the message," Kots added. 

Ukraine Agrees to Temporary Ceasefire

Earlier, Ukraine accepted a US proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, which could be extended if both sides agree and if Russia accepts and implements the terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the proposal calls for a total cessation of hostilities, not just a ceasefire at sea and in the air, as Kyiv had previously suggested.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz announced that Washington was resuming military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, citing Kyiv's demonstrated commitment to peace while emphasizing that Russia must now agree to the ceasefire.

