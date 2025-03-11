US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end with Rubio saying 'the ball is on Russia's side'

Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire proposal from US, pending Russia's agreement

Both delegations have agreed to form negotiation teams and immediately begin talks aimed at achieving a lasting peace, according to statements following the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine has accepted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, with the possibility of an extension if Russia agrees to the same terms, Kyiv announced.

"Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for an immediate temporary 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation also accepts and implements it simultaneously," wrote Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, following the negotiations.

US to Resume Military Aid to Ukraine

The meeting in Jeddah included key figures such as:

Mike Waltz , US National Security Advisor

, US National Security Advisor Marco Rubio , US Secretary of State

, US Secretary of State Faisal bin Farhan , Saudi Foreign Minister

, Saudi Foreign Minister Mossad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban , Saudi National Security Advisor

, Saudi National Security Advisor Andriy Sibiga , Ukrainian Foreign Minister

, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak , Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Defense Minister

According to Yermak, the US will lift its pause on intelligence-sharing and resume military assistance to Ukraine as part of the agreement.

The delegations also discussed humanitarian efforts, including prisoner exchanges and the return of Ukrainian children displaced by the conflict.

"Both delegations agreed to define their negotiation teams and immediately begin talks aimed at achieving a sustainable peace that ensures Ukraine's long-term security," Yermak stated.

Additionally, the US pledged to discuss specific proposals with Russia, while Ukraine insisted on the involvement of European partners in the peace process.

Volodymyr Zelensky Calls on Russia to Join

“The American side proposed taking the first step further by attempting to establish a full ceasefire for 30 days—not just for missiles, drones, and bombs, not just in the Black Sea, but across the entire front line. Ukraine accepts this proposal, we see it as a positive step, and we are ready to take it. The United States must convince Russia to do the same. That means we agree, and if the Russians agree, silence will take effect immediately," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

A key element of today’s discussions was the US commitment to restoring military aid to Ukraine, including intelligence support.

"Ukraine is ready for peace. Now, Russia must demonstrate whether it is ready to end the war or continue it," the statement concluded.

Ukraine and US Agree to Begin Immediate Talks for Lasting Peace

Ukraine and the United States have agreed to define the composition of their negotiating teams and "immediately begin negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraine’s long-term security," according to a joint statement following their meeting in Saudi Arabia, published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.

“The US has committed to discussing these specific proposals with Russian representatives. The Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that European partners must be involved in the peace process.”

Additionally, both presidents have agreed to swiftly finalize a comprehensive agreement on the development of Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to strengthen the Ukrainian economy and guarantee its long-term prosperity and security.

US Hopes for Russia’s Ceasefire Response

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope for a quick and positive response from Russia regarding the ceasefire proposal, stating:

“So we can move to the second phase of this process – real negotiations, not an endless dialogue," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. "The ball is now in Russia’s court. I hope they say ‘yes,’" he added.

Trump adviser Mike Waltz stated that Ukraine shares Trump’s vision for peace and his determination to end the fighting.

"We have moved past the question of whether this war will end and are now discussing how it will end," Mike Waltz said.

Details

