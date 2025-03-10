Russia and China to abolish visa regime

Russia and China work to abolish visa regime

Russia and China are gradually moving toward the abolition of the visa regime, Zhang Wei, chargé d'affaires of the Chinese embassy said in an interview with TASS.

"We want to make travel more convenient for people from both countries so that they can meet more often and visit each other. This is only beneficial. I believe this is also the desire of every citizen of China and Russia," the official said.

He also assured that the issue of lifting visa requirements is currently being discussed and that progress is being made. However, Zhang Wei noted that it is still too early to talk about results, as the decision-making process takes time.

At present, a visa-free regime with China applies only to travelers entering the country as part of tourist groups of 5 to 50 people for up to 15 days. Additionally, in February of this year, the Russian government expanded the simplified visa regime with China for long-haul truck drivers. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted at the time that truck drivers would be able to obtain multiple-entry visas, which would be valid regardless of their place of residence. The duration of each individual visit for truck drivers was limited to 30 days.

