Moscow names best location for Trump, Putin and Zelensky to meet

World

The possibility of a meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Vladimir Putin in Minsk has not been discussed, but for Russia, it would be the best venue for negotiations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Antono Vasiljev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered Minsk as a negotiation platform while ruling out Belarus’s role as a mediator.

The question of holding talks in Minsk (capital of Belarus) between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict has not been raised or discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RBC.

"Of course, for us, Minsk is the best place; it is our key ally, so it is the best place for negotiations," he added.

Earlier, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko invited the three leaders to hold talks in Minsk.

"Come here, we’ll sit down calmly, without noise, without shouting, and reach an agreement," he sad adding that Minsk would not act as a mediator in the negotiations.

During his election campaign, Trump pledged to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Since returning to the White House, he has met with Zelensky multiple times. However, their last meeting ended in controversy. After a heated exchange in the White House over security guarantees, Zelensky left Washington early and refused to sign the resource deal agreement. Trump accused him of unwillingness to make peace and halted military aid. On March 4, Zelensky expressed regret over the incident and stated his readiness to work on conflict resolution "under Trump's strong leadership."

On February 12, Trump and Putin held a phone call, followed by high-level meetings in Riyadh and Istanbul. The parties agreed to restore embassy staffing levels and create a working group on Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that a personal meeting between Trump and Putin would be possible if progress was made on a peace deal and that it "must be substantive." Peskov noted that a meeting between the Russian and US presidents would need thorough preparation, with Putin adding that simply "sitting down for tea and coffee to talk about the future" would not be enough.

Belarus officially the Republic of Belarus, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. It is bordered by Russia to the east and northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Belarus spans an area of 207,600 square kilometres (80,200 sq mi) with a population of 9.1 million. The country has a hemiboreal climate and is administratively divided into six regions. Minsk is the capital and largest city; it is administered separately as a city with special status.

