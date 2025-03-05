World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyiv denies reports about Zelensky's letter to Trump

Zelensky did not send letter to Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not send a letter to Donald Trump, Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said, Liga.net publication said.

Kyiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kyiv

"There was no letter from Zelensky – Trump was referring to a post on social media," he stated.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova provided the same explanation.

"There was no letter from Zelensky. Trump was talking about a social media post," she wrote on her page.

Earlier, Donald Trump suggested a rapprochement with the Ukrainian leader during his speech in Congress. The US president claimed he had received a "letter of gratitude" from Zelensky the day before.

