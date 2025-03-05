World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump administration officials hold secret talks with Zelensky to force him to peace

Representatives of the Donald Trump administration held secret negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Senior US officials emphasized the importance of stabilizing relations with the White House and urged Ukraine to resume negotiations, CNN reports. 

Sources claim that one of the officials involved in the talks was Trump’s special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump had once again changed his stance toward Zelensky. In his speech before Congress, he hinted at a rapprochement with the Ukrainian leader, mentioning a letter of gratitude he had received from Zelensky the day before. During his address, the US president stated that he had received an “important letter” from Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian leader thanked Washington for its support of Kyiv and promised to “work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace.” Trump, in turn, said he greatly appreciated the message, softening his stance toward Zelensky.

Trump's rhetoric marks a significant departure from the heated confrontation in the Oval Office last week, which was followed by the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump announced that Zelensky had also agreed to a deal on rare earth metals. Kyiv noted that the agreement could be signed “at any time convenient for the US.”

Petr Ermilin
Dmitry Sudakov
