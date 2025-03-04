World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
After Trump's move, Zelensky ready to crawl back to White House on his knees

Zelensky quickly asks for forgiveness, kneels before White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the scandal that took place in the Oval Office of the White House on February 28. He expressed regret over the incident and reaffirmed his willingness to work with U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office

Zelensky Apologizes to Trump and Thanks U.S.

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged that the meeting at the White House did not go as planned and expressed his regrets.

"Our meeting at the White House on Friday did not go as planned. I regret that this happened. It is time to fix everything," Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine said in a statement. 

Zelensky also expressed hope for constructive cooperation with the United States moving forward and stated his readiness to "work under the strong leadership of President Trump."

Additionally, he thanked the U.S. for its support, particularly for the supply of Javelin anti-tank missile systems, which he said had significantly impacted the battlefield.

Zelensky Open to Negotiations

The Ukrainian president reiterated his willingness to engage in negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict. According to him, Ukrainians desire peace more than anyone else.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to move toward lasting peace. No one wants peace more than Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

As an initial step, he proposed the release of prisoners and a ceasefire in the air and at sea.

Zelensky Agrees to Sign Minerals Agreement with U.S.

Finally, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a rare-earth metals agreement with Washington.

He described the agreement as "a step toward greater security and reliable security guarantees."

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's willingness to act quickly to end the war, suggesting an initial phase that includes the release of prisoners and a ceasefire on aerial attacks, long-range drones, and strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure-provided Russia reciprocates.

Here is Volodymyr Zelensky's statement in full: 

"Our meeting with Trump at the White House did not go as planned. It is very unfortunate that things turned out this way, but it is time to fix everything. My team is ready to work under Trump's strong leadership to achieve lasting peace. Kyiv is ready to sign a minerals agreement at any time and in any convenient format.

"We are ready to act quickly to end the war, and the first steps could include the release of prisoners and a ceasefire in the air—banning missiles, long-range drones, and attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure—as well as an immediate ceasefire at sea, provided that Russia does the same.

"Then, we want to move swiftly through all subsequent stages and work with the U.S. to reach a solid final agreement. We deeply appreciate everything America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment everything changed—when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for that."

