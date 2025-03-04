Confrontation between China and USA inevitable

The next war that the world may have to deal with in the near future could be a war between the United States and China, economist Mikhail Khazin believes. If it ever happens, Russia will take a neutral 'wise monkey' position in the standoff, the economist said, Tsargrad publication reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ecow, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ China flag

Despite Washington's efforts to delay the conflict, Khazin believes that a confrontation between the US and China is inevitable. However, he argues that the US will not officially declare war or launch direct hostilities. Instead, the conflict will erupt spontaneously, triggered by US attempts to block Chinese trade routes and restrict Beijing’s access to the Pacific Ocean.

The US aims to prevent tens of thousands of Chinese ships from moving freely, while China, aware of the threat, will start escorting its commercial vessels with destroyers, cruisers, and aircraft carriers.

"At some point, they will inevitably clash. But let me emphasize again: this will happen at sea, not on Chinese territory. How it ends, I don’t know. And what about Russia? We will take the role of the ‘wise monkey’—just sitting and watching them fight over markets. Why should we interfere? This has nothing to do with us," Mikhail Khazin said.

Economic and Trade Implications

Khazin also pointed out that Southeast Asia has a high purchasing power, but most of its imports come from China. The US, therefore, sees blocking Chinese exports to the region as a necessary strategy.

“That’s how they think in the US. And that’s exactly what they will start doing," he added.

Meanwhile, China has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization in response to US tariff policies.

China Imposes Additional Tariffs on US Agricultural Products

China has imposed additional 10–15% tariffs on agricultural products from the United States, according to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, South China Morning Post reports.

A 15% tariff will be applied to imported chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton from the US.

A 10% tariff will be placed on soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

Additionally, China has added 15 US companies to its export control list citing national security and national interests. These companies include:

Leidos,

Gibbs & Cox,

IP Video Market Info,

Sourcemap,

Skydio,

Rapid Flight,

Red Six Solutions,

Shield AI,

HavocAI,

Neros Technologies,

Group W,

Aerkomm,

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems,

General Dynamics Land Systems,

and AeroVironment, according to the Ministry of Commerce website.

Furthermore, 10 additional US companies have been added to China’s list of unreliable entities.

US Response

In the early hours of March 4, President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Chinese goods from 10% to 20%, accusing Beijing of failing to curb the flow of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, into the United States. Trump stated that this poses an “extraordinary threat to national security, foreign policy, and the economy” of the country.

Details

