Trump admits he brought nothing but grief to Russia

President of the United States Donald Trump stated that he has brought only grief to Moscow through sanctions and military aid to Ukraine. He made this remark in response to accusations of being sympathetic to Russia.

The American leader claimed that his decision to supply Ukraine with Javelin missile systems helped stop Russian tanks advancing toward Kyiv.

"I gave Russia nothing except grief. I gave them nothing. I gave them sanctions and Javelins. That's what I gave them. Obama gave them sheets. And you heard that statement before. It's a very famous — Trump gave them Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets. And then they say how close I am to Russia," Donald Trump told reporters on March 3rd.

In 2023, during a campaign rally in Texas, Trump stated that he had given Ukraine "hundreds" of Javelins. He also claimed credit for halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"I gave them hundreds and hundreds of Javelins, while [his predecessor Barack] Obama sent them pillows," Trump said. The former U. S. leader has repeatedly denied being "soft" on Russia.

Trump Wants to Push Zelensky Toward Talks with Russia

According to Politico, Trump is working to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into negotiating with Russia.

The report citing an unnamed White House official said that Trump made it clear that the economic agreement Zelensky came to Washington for remains on the table.

"A carrot-and-stick approach is needed to push Zelensky toward broader negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia," the official said.

Additionally, the White House announced that the U.S. was suspending all military aid to Ukraine. Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to pause all arms deliveries until Kyiv demonstrates a commitment to peace talks.

Trump Administration Considering Easing Some Russia Sanctions

Trump's administration is reviewing plans to ease certain sanctions on Russia, according to sources cited by Reuters. The White House has reportedly instructed the State Department and Treasury to compile a list of sanctions that could be relaxed.

These proposals may include lifting restrictions on some Russian individuals and companies, including major business figures.

Despite this, in late February, Trump extended a range of existing sanctions against Russia for another year. This includes measures imposed in 2014, 2018, and 2022 in response to the Ukraine conflict. The White House stated that Trump concluded those restrictions must remain in place beyond March 6, 2025.