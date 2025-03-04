World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump accepts Russia's terms after bringing nothing but grief and sanctions to Moscow

Trump admits he brought nothing but grief to Russia
World

President of the United States Donald Trump stated that he has brought only grief to Moscow through sanctions and military aid to Ukraine. He made this remark in response to accusations of being sympathetic to Russia.

White House in Washington
Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
White House in Washington

The American leader claimed that his decision to supply Ukraine with Javelin missile systems helped stop Russian tanks advancing toward Kyiv.

"I gave Russia nothing except grief. I gave them nothing. I gave them sanctions and Javelins. That's what I gave them. Obama gave them sheets. And you heard that statement before. It's a very famous — Trump gave them Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets. And then they say how close I am to Russia," Donald Trump told reporters on March 3rd.

In 2023, during a campaign rally in Texas, Trump stated that he had given Ukraine "hundreds" of Javelins. He also claimed credit for halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"I gave them hundreds and hundreds of Javelins, while [his predecessor Barack] Obama sent them pillows," Trump said. The former U. S. leader has repeatedly denied being "soft" on Russia.

Trump Wants to Push Zelensky Toward Talks with Russia

According to Politico, Trump is working to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into negotiating with Russia.

The report citing an unnamed White House official said that Trump made it clear that the economic agreement Zelensky came to Washington for remains on the table.

"A carrot-and-stick approach is needed to push Zelensky toward broader negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia," the official said.

Additionally, the White House announced that the U.S. was suspending all military aid to Ukraine. Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to pause all arms deliveries until Kyiv demonstrates a commitment to peace talks.

Trump Administration Considering Easing Some Russia Sanctions

Trump's administration is reviewing plans to ease certain sanctions on Russia, according to sources cited by Reuters. The White House has reportedly instructed the State Department and Treasury to compile a list of sanctions that could be relaxed.

These proposals may include lifting restrictions on some Russian individuals and companies, including major business figures.

Despite this, in late February, Trump extended a range of existing sanctions against Russia for another year. This includes measures imposed in 2014, 2018, and 2022 in response to the Ukraine conflict. The White House stated that Trump concluded those restrictions must remain in place beyond March 6, 2025.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US and Russia agree to consign Zelensky to oblivion
Americas
US and Russia agree to consign Zelensky to oblivion
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
World
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
World
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Popular
Trump strikes major and paralyzing blow on Zelensky and all of Ukraine

US initiative to halt all military aid to Ukraine has broken the deadlock in conflict resolution. Ukraine is going to feel the impact within two to four months

Ukraine faces its biggest catastrophe as Trump cuts all military aid to Kyiv
Trump admits he brought nothing but grief to Russia
Trump accepts Russia's terms after bringing nothing but grief and sanctions to Moscow
Moscow hails Washington's decision to force Ukraine to peace
What is going to happen to Ukraine now? Andrey Mihayloff Former Ukrainian President's last cup of tea in the White House Dmitry Plotnikov Zelensky's last comedy show is about to end Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Kremlin: USA makes 'best contribution' to peace
Trump admits he brought nothing but grief to Russia
Ukraine faces its biggest catastrophe as Trump cuts all military aid to Kyiv
What is going to happen to Ukraine now?
Former Ukrainian President's last cup of tea in the White House
Zelensky's last comedy show is about to end
The White House show: Trump buries sit-down comedian Zelensky on camera
Zelensky swears as J.D. Vance in Russian
In Praise of the Simple Life
US and Russia agree to consign Zelensky to oblivion
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.