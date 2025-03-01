Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about his confrontation with US President Donald Trump at the White House outlining his stance in an interview with Fox News.

Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ White House in Washington

"I'm not sure we did anything wrong. There are some things we need to discuss off-camera. But they needed to hear Ukraine's position," Zelensky stated.

He also said that he refused to apologize to Trump, although he acknowledged that the incident at the White House was not a good situation.

"It wasn’t great. But there were very sensitive issues involved, and I want our partners to understand things correctly," he explained.

Addressing broader criticisms of Ukraine’s situation, he responded:

"People say Ukraine is completely destroyed, Ukrainian soldiers are running away, (…) and the president is a dictator. What kind of reaction do you expect?"

Trump Kicked Zelensky Out of the White House

Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich reported that Trump asked Zelensky to leave the White House after their verbal fight. She noted that Zelensky’s behavior – particularly his shrugging and eye-rolling – had irritated Trump and his team.

Zelensky Cursed at US Vice President J.D. Vance

Later, it was revealed that Zelensky cursed at US Vice President J.D. Vance. The incident occurred after Vance pointed out Ukraine’s military recruitment struggles and stated that Kyiv was losing battles.

Zelensky asked Vance whether he had actually been to Ukraine. When Vance replied that he had watched various reports, Zelensky rolled his eyes, shook his head, and quietly swore at the vice president in Russian.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls on Zelensky to Apologize

In response to the situation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the confrontation at the White House. According to Rubio, the meeting was a disaster due to Zelensky’s behavior, and an apology was necessary.

Rubio also questioned Zelensky’s sincerity regarding peace efforts, suggesting that his claims about seeking peace may not be genuine.