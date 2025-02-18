World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
EU and Ukraine not part of Riyadh talks as they want conflict to last longer

Zelensky cancels visit to Saudi Arabia over 'surprise' US-Russia talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia. It also became known that the U.S.-Russia negotiations that took place in Riyadh on Tuesday, February 18, came as a "surprise" to him. He made this statement at a press conference following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

US and Russian delegations in Riyadh
Photo: Telegram/Russian Foreign Ministry by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US and Russian delegations in Riyadh

Zelensky's visit to the kingdom has been rescheduled for March 10. "And we are expecting the U.S. in Kyiv," he added.

According to him, he decided not to travel to Saudi Arabia to avoid any "coincidences." The president also emphasized that it is important to him that Ukraine's partners do not perceive anything "unnecessary" in the situation.

Zelensky Refuses to Accept Ultimatums on Ukraine

Amid U.S.-Russia negotiations, the Ukrainian president stated that Kyiv will not accept any ultimatums.

"Once again, discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine. It's interesting-if we didn't accept such ultimatums during the most difficult times, do they really think we will accept them now?" he asked rhetorically.

Zelensky, as reported by Strana.ua, had the impression that U.S. and Russian delegations were discussing possible ultimatums for Ukraine. However, if negotiators attempt to impose a choice on Kyiv, Zelensky said he will reject any concessions.

The Ukrainian president also stressed that Russia and the U.S. should not negotiate conflict resolution without Kyiv. He explained that while Russia and the U.S. can discuss their bilateral relations if they wish, they have no right to negotiate over the people and lives in Ukraine or the cessation of hostilities. Without Kyiv's participation, such negotiations are no longer possible, as Ukraine is an independent and sovereign country.

Nevertheless, Zelensky stated that Kyiv seeks a swift establishment of peace based on security guarantees for Ukraine. However, he emphasized that Ukraine's territorial integrity should not be subject to discussion.

U.S. and Russia Hold Talks in Riyadh

On February 18, Russia and the U.S. held negotiations in Riyadh, discussing various topics, including conflict resolution in Ukraine.

The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Representing Washington were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Representative of the U.S. President Steve Witkoff.

The talks took place without the participation of Ukrainian or European representatives. Following the meeting, the Ukrainian leader stated that Kyiv would not take part in U.S.-Russia meetings, even if strongly urged to do so.

Political analyst Sergey Markov noted that Europe and Ukraine were absent from the Riyadh meeting for several reasons. Primarily, he argued, the EU and Ukraine aim to prolong the conflict, whereas Russia and the U.S., as two equally powerful nations, are focused on achieving peace.

Russia and the U.S. Agree on Peace Plan for Ukraine

According to Jackie Heinrich of Fox News, Russia and the U.S. have proposed a peace plan that outlines three key phases:

  1. A ceasefire,
  2. Elections in Ukraine,
  3. Signing the final agreement.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov also commented on the start of U.S.-Russia contacts regarding Ukraine, explaining that separate negotiating teams will be formed to work on conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department noted that a single meeting between the Russian and American delegations was not enough to secure lasting peace. The efforts of both nations are still in the early stages. The Riyadh meeting marked an important step forward on the way to peace.

