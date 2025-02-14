World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin's negotiation team said to be much superior to that of Trump

The future Russian negotiation group on Ukraine may include Vladimir Putin's aide on international affairs Yuri Ushakov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin, and Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, Bloomberg agency reports.

Vladimir Putin signing documents
Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin signing documents

"That Putin is opting to rely mostly on highly skilled and experienced negotiators to represent Russia in any talks is hardly a surprise. The personnel choices underscore just how determined the Russian leader is to secure a favorable outcome in any negotiations and potentially how little his demands in relation to Ukraine have changed in the three years," the agency said.

Each member of the negotiation team is a professional with extensive experience in international affairs. U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiation team lacks such qualities and is likely to be inferior to the Russian side, the agency also noted.

It was earlier reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán exclaimed "Hallelujah!" when he learned about the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump. According to Orban, such contacts  may lead to the possible reintegration of Russia into Europe. Restoring contacts with Moscow is in Budapest's interests, Orban added.

