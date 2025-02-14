World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian officials unveil details of Zelensky's phone call with Trump

Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
World

A few curious details of the conversation between presidents of the US and Ukraine appeared on pages of Axios publication, which referred to unnamed Ukrainian officials. 

Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting
  • Trump said he understands Zelensky's concerns about his conversation with Putin but emphasized that such discussions are unavoidable if he wants his diplomatic efforts to be successful.
  • Trump stated that he got the impression that Putin wanted a deal. Zelensky responded that he also wanted an agreement but believed Putin was simply telling Trump what he wanted to hear.
  • Trump expressed support for the creation of European peacekeeping forces as a security guarantee for Ukraine.
  • Trump informed Zelensky that the US negotiating team would include CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff.
  • At the end of the call, Trump gave Zelensky his personal number and told him he could contact him directly.
  • Zelensky told Trump he would gift him Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

Details

John Lee Ratcliffe (born October 20, 1965) is an American politician and attorney who has served as the ninth director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) since 2025. He previously served as the sixth director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 and served in the United States House of Representatives from 2015 to 2020.

Steven Charles Witkoff (born March 15, 1957) is an American billionaire real estate investor and developer, attorney, and philanthropist, who serves as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is the founder and chairman of the Witkoff Group. He began his career as a real estate attorney, before transitioning to property investment and development. His notable acquisitions include the Daily News Building, the Woolworth Building, 33 Maiden Lane, and the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan.

Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk (born 17 January 1987) is a Ukrainian professional boxer. He has held the unified world heavyweight championship since 2021, and the Ring magazine title since 2022. He held the undisputed championship in two weight classes—cruiserweight and heavyweight—and is the third male boxer in history (after Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue) to become a two-weight undisputed champion in the "four-belt era".
 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump and Putin reportedly aiming for peace deal by Easter or May 9
World
Trump and Putin reportedly aiming for peace deal by Easter or May 9
Kremlin: Ukraine will be required to take part in peace talks, but not fully
World
Kremlin: Ukraine will be required to take part in peace talks, but not fully
Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
World
Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
Popular
Russia needs major victories to thwart Zelensky's and Trump's plans

Zelensky starts removing political competitors ahead of elections seizing oligarch assets, allegedly for transfer them to Americans

Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Zelensky sanctions former Ukrainian President Poroshenko for life
Russian Iskander missiles strike one of Ukraine's biggest drone productions in Kyiv
Russian exchange offices close as ruble rises against dollar following Trump-Putin phone call
Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again Lyuba Lulko Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Dmitry Plotnikov Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine negotiations to be held in two formats, with Kyiv absent in one of them
About 50 percent of Ukrainians want Russia to keep captured territories to end fighting
NATO pedals back on Ukraine: Putin is a strong negotiator who can secure peace deal
NATO pedals back on Ukraine: Putin is a strong negotiator who can secure peace deal
Last materials
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
Humpback whale swallows and spits out Chilean man
Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged in combat drone attack
Alexander Vinnik, Cryptocurrency King and Mr. Bitcoin, is coming back to Russia
Russian banks stop selling dollars as ruble sharply rises in value
Kremlin: Ukraine will be required to take part in peace talks, but not fully
Trump and Putin reportedly aiming for peace deal by Easter or May 9
Mark Rutte: NATO never promised Ukraine membership as part of peace agreement
Russian blogger dies after battling rare disease
Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.