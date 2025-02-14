Ukrainian officials unveil details of Zelensky's phone call with Trump

A few curious details of the conversation between presidents of the US and Ukraine appeared on pages of Axios publication, which referred to unnamed Ukrainian officials.

Trump said he understands Zelensky's concerns about his conversation with Putin but emphasized that such discussions are unavoidable if he wants his diplomatic efforts to be successful.

Trump stated that he got the impression that Putin wanted a deal. Zelensky responded that he also wanted an agreement but believed Putin was simply telling Trump what he wanted to hear.

Trump expressed support for the creation of European peacekeeping forces as a security guarantee for Ukraine.

Trump informed Zelensky that the US negotiating team would include CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff .

and White House envoy . At the end of the call, Trump gave Zelensky his personal number and told him he could contact him directly.

Zelensky told Trump he would gift him Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

John Lee Ratcliffe (born October 20, 1965) is an American politician and attorney who has served as the ninth director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) since 2025. He previously served as the sixth director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 and served in the United States House of Representatives from 2015 to 2020.



Steven Charles Witkoff (born March 15, 1957) is an American billionaire real estate investor and developer, attorney, and philanthropist, who serves as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is the founder and chairman of the Witkoff Group. He began his career as a real estate attorney, before transitioning to property investment and development. His notable acquisitions include the Daily News Building, the Woolworth Building, 33 Maiden Lane, and the Park Lane Hotel in Manhattan.



Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk (born 17 January 1987) is a Ukrainian professional boxer. He has held the unified world heavyweight championship since 2021, and the Ring magazine title since 2022. He held the undisputed championship in two weight classes—cruiserweight and heavyweight—and is the third male boxer in history (after Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue) to become a two-weight undisputed champion in the "four-belt era".



