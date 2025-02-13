World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine negotiations to be held in two formats, with Kyiv absent in one of them

Kremlin: Ukraine will be required to take part in peace talks, but not fully
Ukraine will be required to participate in the peace negotiation process. The negotiations will be divided into two formats, one of which will include a parallel bilateral communication channel between the U.S. and Russia, without Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"One way or another, of course, Ukraine will participate in the negotiations," he said. 

He emphasized that the communication channel between Moscow and Washington would operate alongside the channel involving representatives from Ukraine and the European Union.

Peskov Announces Expansion of Russia-U.S. Contacts

Working contacts between Moscow and Washington will expand in the coming days and weeks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

He specified that during their phone talks, Putin and Trump mutually invited each other to visit their respective capitals.

"When they decide to take advantage of these invitations, we will see – developments will dictate the timing," Peskov noted, adding that Moscow would be happy to welcome the American leader, for example, at the May 9 Victory Day parade.

At the same time, he noted that a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders would likely take place much sooner in a third country before any formal exchange of visits occurs.

According to him, the organization of this meeting is currently being actively worked on by aides to both presidents. Peskov noted that Putin and Trump agreed to arrange working negotiations in a neutral country as soon as possible.

Zelensky: Ukraine Will Not Accept a Deal Made Without Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he would not accept the results of peace negotiations if they take place without Kyiv and European countries. Commenting on the recent conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he admitted that he was displeased that the American leader first contacted Moscow before calling Kyiv.

"I don’t see it as a priority that he spoke to Russia first. But to be honest, it’s not very pleasant," Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine said. 

The Ukrainian leader added that he does not intend to recognize any bilateral peace talks if they exclude Kyiv and its European partners. In his view, no issue concerning Ukraine should be discussed without Ukraine’s involvement.

