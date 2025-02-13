NATO pedals back on Ukraine: Putin is a strong negotiator who can secure peace deal

Mark Rute: NATO never promised Ukraine membership as part of peace agreement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine must be placed in the best position possible for negotiations. One should acknowledge that Vladimir Putin is a strong and unpredictable negotiator whom the alliance needs to secure the peace deal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Mark Rutte

Rutte clarified that NATO has never guaranteed Ukraine membership as part of any potential peace agreement, The Guardian said.

While the alliance remains committed to Ukraine's future membership, Rutte stated that it was never agreed that peace talks would automatically lead to NATO membership.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Ukraine's NATO accession was not part of the peace deal. He emphasized that Kyiv's security guarantees should not come at the cost of joining the alliance. Donald Trump later confirmed that NATO membership for Ukraine under a peace deal was "impractical."

Allies Agree on Strengthening Ukraine for Talks

Rutte noted that NATO allies agree on the need to position Ukraine strongly for negotiations to achieve a lasting and durable peace.

When asked whether NATO members support deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, Rutte responded:

"Why do you guys want to discuss at a press conference the exact configuration of what a sustainable peace deal should look like, including the security guarantees that must be part of it? You can debate a lot about whether this could involve NATO or not… But if I go into details, the only thing we would be doing is informing Vladimir Putin, who is sitting and listening to everything I say in response to this question."

The NATO chief stressed that European allies are working closely with the US, even if they are not directly involved in negotiations.

If peace talks begin, they will not conclude in a day or two, Rutte warned. The process will only end when there is confidence that the outcome is sustainable.

Putin Is a Strong and Unpredictable Negotiator, But We Need Him

Rutte acknowledged that Putin is a tough and unpredictable negotiator. However, he concluded, "If we ultimately want to reach a peace agreement, we need him."

Zelensky Accuses the West of Short-Sighted NATO Policy

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Western countries for their "short-sighted policies"and false promises regarding NATO membership.

"I believe that Germany and the United States took a weak position because they engaged in dialogue with the Russians, and I think they lost that dialogue. They lost because they always refer to some previous agreements with Russia. As a Ukrainian, I have a question: why were you negotiating about us without us?" Zelensky said.

He also asserted that Ukraine's NATO membership depends on Trump:

"If President Trump is willing to see Ukraine in NATO, we will join the alliance. If President Trump is not willing to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO."

Russia's Stance on Ukraine and NATO

Russia opposes Ukraine's NATO membership. Putin listed it as a key condition for negotiations. In December, Putin claimed that Joe Biden suggested delaying Ukraine's NATO membership for 10-15 years in a 2021 conversation because "Ukraine was not yet ready."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's advisors proposed creating a demilitarized zone and postponing Ukraine's NATO accession for 20 years in exchange for continued military aid.

