About 50 percent of Ukrainians want Russia to keep captured territories to end fighting

Around half of Ukrainians support territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war, The Telegraph reports.
The report suggests this would lead to a frozen conflict, with Russia retaining most or all of the 14% of Ukrainian territory it has occupied since 2022, along with the land it annexed in 2014.
When asked about Ukraine making territorial concessions, Donald Trump stated that Zelensky "will do what he thinks is necessary."
"But, you know, his approval rating is quite low, to say the least," Trump added.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius claimed that the new US administration has made concessions to Russia regarding Ukraine even before peace talks have begun.
He stressed that it would be better to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership or territorial losses at the negotiating table, rather than removing these issues from the agenda beforehand.
Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, Secretary of the Ukrainian Parliament’s Committee on EU Integration, stated:
"We are not taking NATO membership off the agenda. It is a long-term goal, a core pillar of change that must be maintained. This includes both moving closer to membership and ensuring that Ukraine's Armed Forces meet NATO standards."
Previously, Trump stated that he agrees Ukraine should abandon its NATO membership bid.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that a push for peace and negotiations with Putin should not be seen as a betrayal of Ukraine.
He also reiterated that NATO countries’ defense spending at 2% of GDP is insufficient, suggesting it should be 3%, 4%, or even 5%.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that Trump’s conversation with Putin "created the impression" that peace negotiations on Ukraine may be starting.
He also emphasized his full support for peace talks on Ukraine, adding that both NATO and the US want a lasting peace in Ukraine.
During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations