Russia weighing Saudi Arabia or UAE as Trump-Putin summit venue

Trump suggests Saudi Arabia as venue for summit with Putin; Kremlin remains neutral

The details of a potential meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have yet to be finalized, but both leaders agreed to continue discussions and instructed their aides to begin preparations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paasikivi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Flag of Saudi Arabia

Responding to a question about the possibility of Saudi Arabia hosting the summit, Peskov neither confirmed nor denied Trump's statement.

"Now, of course, the work will begin quickly, but we need to wait for further developments," Peskov said.

He declined to comment on who initiated the phone call between the two presidents and whether it was their first conversation since Trump’s inauguration.

Sanctions and Crimea Not Discussed

According to Peskov, the call did not include discussions about lifting sanctions or the recognition of Crimea and other Russian-annexed territories by the US and Western countries.

"I wouldn’t get ahead of myself. At the working and expert level, contacts are only just beginning," he clarified.

Commenting on Europe’s desire to participate in negotiations, Peskov emphasized that Russia will take into account the experience of the Minsk agreements.

"As for Europe’s involvement, again, there is no clear format for a possible negotiation process yet, so it’s premature to discuss this," the Kremlin representative said.

He added that Russia’s demands are well known, and that Moscow maintains a consistent position on the issue. Russia expects a comprehensive discussion on all matters related to European security, especially those concerning Russia’s interests.

Putin and Trump Agree to Meet in Person

The phone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on February 12, during which they discussed the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and several other topics. The two leaders agreed to meet in person and extended invitations to visit each other's countries.

Following the call, Trump suggested that the summit could be held in Saudi Arabia, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman playing a role in the negotiations. No date has been set yet, but Trump stated that the meeting would take place "in the not-so-distant future."

Saudi Crown Prince’s Role in US-Russia Prisoner Deal

The phone conversation between Putin and Trump came shortly after Russia released American citizen Mark Fogel, who had been sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2022 for drug smuggling.

US President’s special envoy Steven Witkoff traveled to Moscow to escort Fogel back to the United States. According to Witkoff, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a key role in securing the agreement.

"He has a very strong friendship with President Trump. He worked behind the scenes and pushed for the deal. He was a supporter of both the agreement and the meeting between the two leaders," Witkoff said.

Russia Weighing Saudi or UAE as Summit Location

A week ago, sources told Reuters that Russian officials are considering Saudi Arabia or the UAE as possible locations for the Putin-Trump meeting.

However, some diplomats and intelligence officials in Russia are opposed to the idea due to the close ties these countries have with the United States.

Details

Saudi Arabia officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), is a country in West Asia. Located in the centre of the Middle East, it covers the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula and has a land area of about 2,150,000 km2 (830,000 sq mi), making it the fifth-largest country in Asia, the largest in the Middle East, and the 12th-largest in the world. It is bordered by the Red Sea to the west; Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait to the north; the Persian Gulf, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to the east; Oman to the southeast; and Yemen to the south. The Gulf of Aqaba in the northwest separates Saudi Arabia from Egypt and Israel. Saudi Arabia is the only country with a coastline along both the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, and most of its terrain consists of arid desert, lowland, steppe, and mountains. The capital and largest city is Riyadh; other major cities include Jeddah and the two holiest cities in Islam, Mecca and Medina. With a population of almost 32.2 million, Saudi Arabia is the fourth most populous country in the Arab world.



Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (born 31 August 1985), also known as MBS or MbS, is the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, formally serving as Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He is the heir apparent to the Saudi throne, the seventh son of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and the grandson of the nation's founder, Ibn Saud. Mohammed is the first child of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his third wife, Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain. After obtaining a law degree from King Saud University, he became an advisor to his father in 2009. He was appointed deputy crown prince and defense minister after his father became king in 2015, then promoted to crown prince in 2017. Mohammed succeeded his father as prime minister in 2022.

