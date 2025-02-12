World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

USA, Russia and Ukraine finally step on the path of peace

Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
World

US President Donald Trump wants to end the conflict in Ukraine by April, so events will snowball to the maximum.

USA and Ukraine flags
Photo: flickr.com by Amaury Laporte, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
USA and Ukraine flags

Presidents of Ukraine and the US, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, spoke by phone on February 12, adviser to the Ukrainian leader Dmytro Lytvyn said.

According to Lytvyn, the conversation between the two leaders ended around 19:40 and lasted about an hour.

Later, both Zelensky and Trump commented on the talks. The American leader described the phone call as positive and stated that the Ukrainian president wanted  to make peace. Trump expressed hope for a positive outcome from Zelensky's meeting with Vice President J. D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Following his conversation with Zelensky, US President Donald Trump stated that the Ukrainian leader, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, wanted peace. 

"He, like President Putin, wants to make peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social following his phone conversation with the Ukrainian president.

According to Trump, they discussed various topics related to the conflict in Ukraine, including the upcoming US-Ukrainian meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Conference. 

Zelensky on the conversation with Trump

"I just spoke with Donald Trump. A lengthy conversation. About the possibility of achieving peace. About our willingness to work together at the team level. About our technological capabilities, including drones and other modern industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together. […] Ukraine wants peace more than anyone. We are determining our shared steps with America to stop Russian aggression and ensure a reliable, lasting peace. As President Trump said, let's get it done. We agreed on further contacts and meetings," Volodymyr Zelensky said following his phone call with Donald Trump.

Trump on the conversation with Zelensky

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed many topics related to the war, but mainly the meeting scheduled for Friday in Munich, where Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the [US] delegation. I hope the outcome of this meeting will be positive. It is time to end this ridiculous war, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!" Trump wrote. 

Before this, Trump had a phone conversation with Putin.

The latest speedy development in the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was preceded by a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States. Putin pardoned and released US teacher Marc Fogel, who was charged in Russia with drugs smuggling. In return, the United States agreed to release Russian computer specialist Alexander Vinnik.  

Vinnik's Case in US Closed; Extradition to Russia Approved

The case against Alexander Vinnik in the US has been closed; since last night, he no longer appears in the list of prisoners. All legal conditions for his extradition to Russia have been met, RIA Novosti reports, citing his lawyer.

Update: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the US will release Vinnik.

Belarus Releases US Citizen and Two Other Prisoners

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Belarus released a US citizen along with two other individuals, including Radio Free Europe journalist Andrei Kuznechyk.

According to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Kuznechyk, activist Yelena Movshuk, and an unnamed US citizen have already arrived in Vilnius. Their release was facilitated by the Trump administration.

Kuznechyk was freed after more than three years in prison thanks to Trump; the editorial team also hopes for the release of journalist Ihar Losik.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
World
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov rows across South Atlantic in 68 days
Society
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov rows across South Atlantic in 68 days Видео 
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Popular
Armed Forces of Ukraine plan another major operation to trap 'general of Russian victories'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine might be preparing to trap Russian troops near Pokrovsk, targeting units led by Central Military District Commander Andrey Mordvichev, who is known as the general of Russian victories

Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
French President Macron does not shake hands with Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Trump reveals a few details about peace process: Ukraine may become Russia some day
Russia launches Kalibr, Iskander missiles and Shahed drones in second wave of massive attacks on Ukraine
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Dmitry Plotnikov Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia to end in 2 months with painful compromises
Zelensky wants exchange land with Russia, not sure which land exactly
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov becomes first to row across South Atlantic
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov becomes first to row across South Atlantic
Last materials
Peace in Ukraine unfolds speedily
Kremlin unveils details of Putin-Trump phone conversation
Putin invites Trump to Moscow
Pentagon Chief: Peaceful settlement in Ukraine is top priority for Trump administration
US to release Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik in exchange for pardoned American Mark Fogel
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies
Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean
Rescuers evacuate 139 fishermen stranded on drifting ice
Ukrainian soldiers commit atrocities in captured Russian village in Kursk region
Russia exchanges Marc Fogel for its own national imprisoned in US
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.