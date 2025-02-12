Kremlin: Russia ready to host US officials to discuss ending hostilities in Ukraine

On February 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, which lasted for 90 minutes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations. Additionally, both leaders agreed that Russia is willing to host U.S. officials to discuss ending the hostilities.
"Putin supported Trump's assertion that the time has come to work together," summarized the Kremlin representative.
Peskov also noted that Putin emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine during his discussion with Trump.
Beyond Ukraine, the two leaders also discussed Middle East conflict resolution and a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S..
According to the Russian president’s spokesperson, Trump reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to securing the return of a detained Russian citizen.
