World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin: Russia ready to host US officials to discuss ending hostilities in Ukraine

Kremlin unveils details of Putin-Trump phone conversation
World

On February 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, which lasted for 90 minutes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

US and Russia flags
Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Department of State from United States, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US and Russia flags

During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations. Additionally, both leaders agreed that Russia is willing to host U.S. officials to discuss ending the hostilities.

"Putin supported Trump's assertion that the time has come to work together," summarized the Kremlin representative.

Peskov also noted that Putin emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine during his discussion with Trump.

Beyond Ukraine, the two leaders also discussed Middle East conflict resolution and a prisoner exchange between Russia and the U.S..

According to the Russian president’s spokesperson, Trump reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to securing the return of a detained Russian citizen.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
World
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Popular
Armed Forces of Ukraine plan another major operation to trap 'general of Russian victories'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine might be preparing to trap Russian troops near Pokrovsk, targeting units led by Central Military District Commander Andrey Mordvichev, who is known as the general of Russian victories

Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
French President Macron does not shake hands with Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Trump reveals a few details about peace process: Ukraine may become Russia some day
Russia launches Kalibr, Iskander missiles and Shahed drones in second wave of massive attacks on Ukraine
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies Dmitry Plotnikov Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia to end in 2 months with painful compromises
Zelensky wants exchange land with Russia, not sure which land exactly
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov becomes first to row across South Atlantic
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov becomes first to row across South Atlantic
Last materials
Kremlin unveils details of Putin-Trump phone conversation
Putin invites Trump to Moscow
Pentagon Chief: Peaceful settlement in Ukraine is top priority for Trump administration
US to release Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik in exchange for pardoned American Mark Fogel
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57 fighter starts conquering foreign armies
Russia not exchanging Syria for Libya, but maintains presence in Mediterranean
Rescuers evacuate 139 fishermen stranded on drifting ice
Ukrainian soldiers commit atrocities in captured Russian village in Kursk region
Russia exchanges Marc Fogel for its own national imprisoned in US
Freed US citizen Marc Fogel reveals details of his return home from Russian prison
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.