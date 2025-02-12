Putin talks to Trump on the phone, invites US President to come to Moscow

Putin invites Trump to Moscow

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump talked over the phone on February 12. The leaders talked for 90 minutes, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

During the phone call, Putin invited Donald Trump to come to Moscow, Peskov said.

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the morning of February 12, CNN reports.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the friendship between Trump and Putin is likely to continue following the release of U.S. citizen Mark Fogel.

Trump Describes Call as 'Lengthy and Highly Productive'

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an extended phone conversation, Trump confirmed.

The American president characterized the discussion as “lengthy and highly productive.”

According to Trump, both leaders agreed on the need to stop the loss of life in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘COMMON SENSE.’ We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations.” "We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he added.

He added that the next step would be a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inform him about the conversation.

Putin and Trump also discussed other topics: