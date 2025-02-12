Kremlin: Russian citizen imprisoned in US to return home in exchange for Marc Fogel

A Russian citizen imprisoned in the U.S. will return to Russia following contacts with Washington. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian national will return home in exchange for Marc Fogel, whom President Putin pardoned on Feb. 11.

"As we previously reported, contacts between the relevant agencies have intensified recently. As a result, Fogel was released, as well as one Russian citizen who is currently imprisoned in the U.S. This citizen will also be returned to their homeland in the coming days," noted the Kremlin representative.

Peskov also indicated that the citizen's name would be announced when the persons returned home to Russia. However, the press secretary did not specify whether third countries participated in the exchange.