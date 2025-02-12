World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Russian citizen imprisoned in US to return home in exchange for Marc Fogel

Russia exchanges Marc Fogel for its own national imprisoned in US
A Russian citizen imprisoned in the U.S. will return to Russia following contacts with Washington. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov. 

Moscow Kremlin
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
The Russian national will return home in exchange for Marc Fogel, whom President Putin pardoned on Feb. 11. 

"As we previously reported, contacts between the relevant agencies have intensified recently. As a result, Fogel was released, as well as one Russian citizen who is currently imprisoned in the U.S. This citizen will also be returned to their homeland in the coming days," noted the Kremlin representative.

Peskov also indicated that the citizen's name would be announced when the persons returned home to Russia. However, the press secretary did not specify whether third countries participated in the exchange.

