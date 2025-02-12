World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin pardons US citizen Marc Fogel. Trump calls it a step towards ending Ukraine conflict

Freed US citizen Marc Fogel reveals details of his return home from Russian prison
World

Marc Fogel, a U. S. citizen freed by the Russian side, has revealed details about his return home. During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, he stated that he was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

"Thank you to my country for all the efforts made for my release. I also thank Vladimir Putin. He pardoned me," Marc Fogel said.

Fogel called the Russian leader's decision "very fair and reasonable" and emphasized that Putin showed great generosity.

US Calls Fogel's Release an Important Step Toward Ending the Ukraine Conflict

According to Trump, Putin's decision was a key part of efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

"You could play a big role in this because it could become a very important step toward ending the war," he told Fogel during a reception at the White House. "We appreciate what President Putin has done," Trump added.

Russia also expressed hope that the successful cooperation in Fogel's case-a 63-year-old schoolteacher from Pennsylvania-would help normalize relations between the two countries.

It was revealed that Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, personally traveled to Moscow for secret negotiations regarding Fogel's release. The two then flew back to Washington together on the same day.

Fogel Was Arrested at Moscow Airport in 2021

Fogel previously worked at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and later as a teacher at the Anglo-American School. Until 2021, he held diplomatic status.

In 2021, Fogel and his wife were stopped at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport while passing through the "green corridor" after arriving from New York. Their luggage triggered a reaction from sniffer dogs, and Russian law enforcement officers searched his bags. Inside, authorities found 11 grams of marijuana hidden in contact lens cases and 8 grams of hash oil in vape cartridges.

Fogel fully admitted to smuggling the banned substances, stating that the marijuana was for medical use. He claimed he used it to ease the effects of spinal surgery.

As a result, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Investigators suspected he may have used his position to create a drug trafficking channel for distributing substances to students. In December last year, Russia's Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Trump Announces the Release of Another Imprisoned American

The U.S. president stated that another American citizen would be released on Wednesday, February 12, following Fogel.

"Someone else will be freed tomorrow, and you will find out about it," Trump told reporters. However, he did not specify the name of the prisoner or the country where they are being held.

Details

Marc Hilliard Fogel is an American schoolteacher who was arrested in August 2021 by Russian authorities for trying to enter Russia with 0.6 ounces (17 g) of medical marijuana. In June 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released on February 11, 2025. Fogel is from Pennsylvania, United States. He attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a history teacher at international schools in Colombia, Malaysia, Oman, Mexico and Venezuela. He had lived and worked in Russia since 2012, teaching at the Anglo-American School of Moscow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Marc Fogel at the White House
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
World
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India Видео 
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
World
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris Видео 
Popular
French President Macron does not shake hands with Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris

Macron shook hands with US Vice President J.D. Vance, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but did not shake Modi's hand

Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine plan another major operation to trap 'general of Russian victories'
Trump reveals a few details about peace process: Ukraine may become Russia some day
Russia launches Kalibr, Iskander missiles and Shahed drones in second wave of massive attacks on Ukraine
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia to end in 2 months with painful compromises
Zelensky wants exchange land with Russia, not sure which land exactly
As Russia strikes Ukraine with ballistic missiles, Ukraine launches swarm of drones at Russia
As Russia strikes Ukraine with ballistic missiles, Ukraine launches swarm of drones at Russia
Last materials
Freed US citizen Marc Fogel reveals details of his return home from Russian prison
Ukrainian forces prepare major encirclement operation near Pokrovsk
Kyiv plans to exchange captured Kursk region territories for Russia-held land – Zelensky
Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov rows across South Atlantic in 68 days
Donald Trump says it all: Ukraine will become Russia
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Ukraine launches about 40 drones at Russia
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.