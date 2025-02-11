World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky wants exchange land with Russia, not sure which land exactly

Kyiv plans to exchange captured Kursk region territories for Russia-held land – Zelensky
Ukraine considers exchanging territories captured in Russia's Kursk region for the territories that the Russian Armed Forces keep under their control, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Guardian.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

"We will exchange one territory for another," Zelensky suggested, adding that territorial negotiations would take place in the future.

Zelensky stated that the potential exchange of part of the Kursk region could happen if U.S. President Donald Trump successfully mediates peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. However, he emphasized that there are no priority areas for exchange and refused to specify any particular locations.

Zelensky Rejects UN Peacekeeping Forces in Ukraine

The Ukrainian president also criticized the idea of stationing a UN contingent in Ukraine.

"To be honest, I don't think UN troops or anything similar have ever really helped anyone in history. Right now, we can't fully support this idea," Zelensky stated.

However, he stressed that Ukraine does support the presence of foreign troops as part of its security guarantees but noted that such a mission would be impossible without U.S. involvement.

Zelensky Laughs When Asked About Biden's Role in History

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laughed when asked about the role of former U.S. President Joe Biden in history. 

"It’s difficult to define all of this today because we don’t know everything. Later, we will find out, and then we will know everything," Zelensky said after his initial reaction.

When asked specifically about Biden’s role in the Ukraine conflict, Zelensky admitted that it is "difficult to assess" at this moment. He criticized the former U.S. president’s actions before the start of the special military operation, but expressed gratitude for his subsequent support.

