World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump reveals a few details about peace process: Ukraine may become Russia some day

Donald Trump says it all: Ukraine will become Russia
World

U.S. President Donald Trump announced "serious progress" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine during an interview with Fox News.

Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

The American leader specified that progress had been made over the past week.

"We are dealing with Russia, we are dealing with Ukraine. I think something will happen," he emphasized.

According to Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, the U.S. government has been engaged in numerous discussions, including sensitive talks, with Russian officials. However, he neither confirmed nor denied reports of a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Warns of Risk That Ukraine Could Become Part of Russia

Trump stressed that Ukraine must guarantee the security of American investments.

"They have land of immense value. I want our money to be safe. Because we are spending hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.

"They might have a deal, they might not. They could become Russian someday. Or maybe not," Donald Trump said.

He also stated that he wants the money invested in Ukraine back. Trump claimed the U.S. had spent $300-350 billion on Kyiv, while Europe contributed only $100 billion. However, he avoided answering whether the U.S. was still supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Not Ready

The U.S. government has paused the development of its peace plan for Ukraine to consider the position of European Union (EU) countries, The Telegraph said.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg assured NATO allies that he would hold discussions with all of Washington's partners before finalizing the plan. He also reassured European leaders that the U.S. intends to maximize Ukraine's negotiating position before engaging with Russia.

Italian news agency ANSA also reported that Trump's peace plan was still in progress and would not be presented at this week's ministerial meeting in Brussels or at the Munich Security Conference.

A NATO source revealed that Kellogg will visit the alliance's headquarters in the second half of February to conduct several meetings. Only after these discussions will the plan be finalized.

A senior NATO diplomat, speaking anonymously, stated that Trump was the only leader who could influence Putin.

"It's good that they talk to each other, but there can be no agreement without Europe," he concluded.

Trump and Putin Unlikely to Consider Zelensky's Opinion in Peace Talks

Trump and Putin will not take Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's opinion into account during peace negotiations, according to CNN.

"Zelensky is now entering a phase where the two most influential voices no longer share the widespread admiration he once enjoyed in the West. Zelensky is no longer an untouchable figure," the report states.

The U.S. push for presidential elections in Ukraine is another sign that Zelensky is losing favor, CNN also pointed out. While he may take part in the peace process, the final agreements will likely be signed by his successor, who will not have to carry the burden of Ukraine's wartime history.

Additionally, the report suggested that former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief and current ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny may be a more acceptable figure for Trump in securing a peace deal.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Donald Trump Forx News interview
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
World
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says Видео 
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts
Showbiz
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Popular
Trump-Puttin summit agenda: Accepting US peace plan would end Ukraine conflict on Moscow's terms

Xi Jinping accepts Vladimir Putin's invitation to Moscow for Victory Day. If they form a military alliance, Ukraine is not going to be the only loss for Trump

Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine
Medvedhuk: Zelensky's fate is sealed as he lost $200 billion of US aid money
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian FPV drones strike Ukrainian military men and equipment in Kursk region – Video
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Trump bars Palestinians from returning to Gaza
Trump bars Palestinians from returning to Gaza
Last materials
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Conflict with Russia will end in 2 months, compromises will be painful
Emmanuel Macron ignores Indian PM Modi at AI summit in Paris
Ukraine launches about 40 drones at Russia
Russia launches second wave of missile strikes on Ukraine military targets
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.