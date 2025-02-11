Trump reveals a few details about peace process: Ukraine may become Russia some day

Donald Trump says it all: Ukraine will become Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump announced "serious progress" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine during an interview with Fox News.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Donald Trump

The American leader specified that progress had been made over the past week.

"We are dealing with Russia, we are dealing with Ukraine. I think something will happen," he emphasized.

According to Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, the U.S. government has been engaged in numerous discussions, including sensitive talks, with Russian officials. However, he neither confirmed nor denied reports of a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Warns of Risk That Ukraine Could Become Part of Russia

Trump stressed that Ukraine must guarantee the security of American investments.

"They have land of immense value. I want our money to be safe. Because we are spending hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars," he said.

"They might have a deal, they might not. They could become Russian someday. Or maybe not," Donald Trump said.

He also stated that he wants the money invested in Ukraine back. Trump claimed the U.S. had spent $300-350 billion on Kyiv, while Europe contributed only $100 billion. However, he avoided answering whether the U.S. was still supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Not Ready

The U.S. government has paused the development of its peace plan for Ukraine to consider the position of European Union (EU) countries, The Telegraph said.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg assured NATO allies that he would hold discussions with all of Washington's partners before finalizing the plan. He also reassured European leaders that the U.S. intends to maximize Ukraine's negotiating position before engaging with Russia.

Italian news agency ANSA also reported that Trump's peace plan was still in progress and would not be presented at this week's ministerial meeting in Brussels or at the Munich Security Conference.

A NATO source revealed that Kellogg will visit the alliance's headquarters in the second half of February to conduct several meetings. Only after these discussions will the plan be finalized.

A senior NATO diplomat, speaking anonymously, stated that Trump was the only leader who could influence Putin.

"It's good that they talk to each other, but there can be no agreement without Europe," he concluded.

Trump and Putin Unlikely to Consider Zelensky's Opinion in Peace Talks

Trump and Putin will not take Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's opinion into account during peace negotiations, according to CNN.

"Zelensky is now entering a phase where the two most influential voices no longer share the widespread admiration he once enjoyed in the West. Zelensky is no longer an untouchable figure," the report states.

The U.S. push for presidential elections in Ukraine is another sign that Zelensky is losing favor, CNN also pointed out. While he may take part in the peace process, the final agreements will likely be signed by his successor, who will not have to carry the burden of Ukraine's wartime history.

Additionally, the report suggested that former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief and current ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny may be a more acceptable figure for Trump in securing a peace deal.