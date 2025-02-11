French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to ignore Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while greeting guests at the international Artificial Intelligence (AI) summit in Paris. The moment was captured during a live broadcast by the Associated Press (AP) on its YouTube channel (the awkward moment can be seen at 09:50 in the video below).

Macron shook hands with US Vice President J.D. Vance, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and even exchanged cheek kisses with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. However, he did not acknowledge Modi, who had extended his hand for a greeting.

Notably, India is a co-organizer of the event.

The AI Action Summit, held in France from February 10 to 11, brings together world leaders, business executives, and researchers to discuss key aspects of AI's future. The agenda includes its impact on public interests, innovation, culture, and global governance.