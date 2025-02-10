World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote

Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
World

US President Donald Trump shared a link from NBC News featuring a statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who claimed that "Europe will kneel before its master."

Donald Trump
Photo: President Trump Addresses the Nation by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

"I assure you: Trump, with his character and determination, will quickly restore order there. And all of them – you’ll see, it will happen fast, soon – all of them will kneel before their master and wag their tails a little. Everything will fall into place," Trump’s post quoted Putin as saying.

Additionally, Trump highlighted Putin’s remarks that the 47th President of the United States would "restore order" in Europe. The American leader did not add any caption or comment to the news link.

Kremlin does not comment on Trump's conversation with Putin

The Kremlin once again refrained from confirming or denying US President Donald Trump's claim that he had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I made a statement on this matter yesterday, and I have nothing else to add. I can neither confirm nor deny it," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On February 8, Trump told The New York Post that he had spoken with Putin about the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and assured that the US had a concrete plan to end the fighting. The day before, Peskov stated that with the arrival of Trump's team at the White House, "many different communications arise, and these communications take place through various channels," suggesting that he might "not be aware of something."

Trump declined to specify when or how often he spoke with Putin. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, commenting on the alleged phone call, noted that many delicate conversations were currently taking place.

In early February, Trump mentioned very serious discussions with Russia without providing any details. Trump also suggested that he and Putin may soon take significant steps to end the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Putin: Trump will restore order in Europe
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Notorious Russian general who proposed nuking Netherlands sacked
Russia
Notorious Russian general who proposed nuking Netherlands sacked
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
Americas
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
World
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him Видео 
Popular
Russian forces attack military airfields and equipment in over 142 areas in Ukraine

The Russian army struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Russian Ministry of Defense said during a daily briefing on the situation in the zone of the special military operation

Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Medvedchuk accuses Zelensky of blatant corruption that led to disappearance of $200 billion
Medvedhuk: Zelensky's fate is sealed as he lost $200 billion of US aid money
Russian FPV drones strike Ukrainian military men and equipment in Kursk region – Video
Ukrainian drones crash into high-rise apartment building in Southern Russia
Trump to accept Putin's terms for Ukraine because Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow Lyuba Lulko Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts Andrey Mihayloff The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote
Chinese cargo ship that run aground off Sakhalin to be cut apart
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time
Last materials
Palestinians will not have the right to return to Gaza, Trump says
Donald Trump pays special attention to Putin's flattering quote about him
Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India
Chinese cargo ship An Yang 2 with 20 on board runs aground off Sakhalin
Video shows Russian drones striking Ukrainian personnel and equipment near Kursk
Ukrainian UAVs attack apartment buildings in Krasnodar, Southern Russia
Medvedchuk accuses Zelensky of blatant corruption that led to disappearance of $200 billion
Russian Army strikes Ukrainian military airfields
Israel shows moment when IDF eliminates Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon
Kanye West sparks controversy with a series of explosive racist, Nazi posts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.