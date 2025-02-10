Trump happy with Putin's 'Europe elites will be at Trump’s feet wagging their tails' quote

US President Donald Trump shared a link from NBC News featuring a statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who claimed that "Europe will kneel before its master."

"I assure you: Trump, with his character and determination, will quickly restore order there. And all of them – you’ll see, it will happen fast, soon – all of them will kneel before their master and wag their tails a little. Everything will fall into place," Trump’s post quoted Putin as saying.

Additionally, Trump highlighted Putin’s remarks that the 47th President of the United States would "restore order" in Europe. The American leader did not add any caption or comment to the news link.

Kremlin does not comment on Trump's conversation with Putin

The Kremlin once again refrained from confirming or denying US President Donald Trump's claim that he had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I made a statement on this matter yesterday, and I have nothing else to add. I can neither confirm nor deny it," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On February 8, Trump told The New York Post that he had spoken with Putin about the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and assured that the US had a concrete plan to end the fighting. The day before, Peskov stated that with the arrival of Trump's team at the White House, "many different communications arise, and these communications take place through various channels," suggesting that he might "not be aware of something."

Trump declined to specify when or how often he spoke with Putin. US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, commenting on the alleged phone call, noted that many delicate conversations were currently taking place.

In early February, Trump mentioned very serious discussions with Russia without providing any details. Trump also suggested that he and Putin may soon take significant steps to end the conflict.