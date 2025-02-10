Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet flies in India for the first time

Russia flies Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet in India

The Russian fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57E was showcased at the Aero India aerospace exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter

The Su-57 is considered the only fifth-generation fighter in the world that has successfully demonstrated its effectiveness in real combat conditions against Western air defense systems.

The aircraft is designed for low radar visibility and features high-precision weaponry for combat missions.

Su-57E First Flight in India

On Monday, February 10, the fighter conducted its first training flight in India, piloted by test pilot and Hero of Russia Sergey Bogdan.

Following the flight, large crowds gathered around the Russian aircraft, and delegations from multiple countries visited the outdoor exhibition.

Bogdan greeted them and exchanged a few words, particularly warmly welcoming his Indian colleagues, chanting together: "India, Russia, India, Russia.”

On Tuesday, February 11, a demonstration flight is expected to take place as part of Aero India 2025. According to Igor Korotchenko, director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), the Su-57's flight program will be the main highlight of Aero India 2025.

"We expect that during the flight program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top officials from India's Ministry of Defense and Air Force, will get to see the Su-57,” he stated.

Korotchenko also mentioned that potential negotiations could lead to a decision on launching a joint Russian-Indian fifth-generation fighter project.

Su-57 Becomes a Sensation in China

The Su-57 was featured on Airshow China aerospace exhibition in November 2024.

Shortly after the event, National Interest columnist Brandon Weichert reviewed the Su-57's presentation, stating that it silenced critics of the fighter. Weichert emphasized that the Russian aircraft does not need comparisons with the American F-22 or F-35.

Details

The Sukhoi Su-57 (Russian: Сухой Су-57; NATO reporting name: Felon) is a twin-engine stealth multirole fighter aircraft developed by Sukhoi. It is the product of the PAK FA (Russian: ПАК ФА, prospective aeronautical complex of front-line aviation) programme, which was initiated in 1999 as a more modern and affordable alternative to the MFI (Mikoyan Project 1.44/1.42). Sukhoi's internal designation for the aircraft is T-50. The Su-57 is the first aircraft in Russian military service designed with stealth technology and is intended to be the basis for a family of stealth combat aircraft. A multirole fighter capable of aerial combat as well as ground and maritime strike, the Su-57 incorporates stealth, supermaneuverability, supercruise, integrated avionics and large payload capacity. The aircraft is expected to succeed the MiG-29 and Su-27 in the Russian military service and has also been marketed for export. The first prototype aircraft flew in 2010, but the program experienced a protracted development due to various structural and technical issues that emerged during trials, including the destruction of the first production aircraft in a crash before its delivery. The first Su-57 entered service with the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) in December 2020.

