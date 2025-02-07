Trump wants Putin and Zelensky to kick off peace process and Europe to restore Ukraine

Trump wants Europe to carry all costs for Ukraine's reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine was reportedly discussed in political and diplomatic circles in Kyiv.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin

The process is supposedly set to begin with a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Daily Mail tabloid publication reports with reference to its sources.

According to British journalists, Putin and Zelensky are expected to hold a face-to-face meeting between late February and early March.

The article states that following the meeting, the U.S. plans to organize an international conference to finalize the peace agreement.

A ceasefire could begin on April 20, with both sides expected to negotiate the terms for ending the conflict by May 9.

The proposed conditions for resolution allegedly include:

Ukraine recognizing Russia’s new borders,

the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kursk region,

Kyiv’s commitment not to join NATO,

Ukraine maintaining nuclear neutrality,

the introduction of a European military contingent into Ukraine, including British units to patrol the demilitarized zone,

the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union by 2030,

a ten-year restoration of Ukraine at the expense of Europe and frozen Russian assets,

the gradual lifting of economic sanctions from the Russian energy sector over several years.

Meanwhile, the U.S. intends to continue providing military support to Ukraine until 2030 and assist in its accession to the European Union (EU). Sources claim that the EU would partially take on the responsibility for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

According to the German Marshall Fund think tank, the cost of Ukraine's reconstruction could be estimated at almost half a trillion US dollars ($486 billion). Trump's plan also implies that funds received from special duties that are to be introduced on all energy resources exported by Russia will also be used to restore Ukraine.