World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump wants Putin and Zelensky to kick off peace process and Europe to restore Ukraine

Trump wants Europe to carry all costs for Ukraine's reconstruction
World

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine was reportedly discussed in political and diplomatic circles in Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin

The process is supposedly set to begin with a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Daily Mail tabloid publication reports with reference to its sources.

According to British journalists, Putin and Zelensky are expected to hold a face-to-face meeting between late February and early March.

The article states that following the meeting, the U.S. plans to organize an international conference to finalize the peace agreement.

A ceasefire could begin on April 20, with both sides expected to negotiate the terms for ending the conflict by May 9.

The proposed conditions for resolution allegedly include:

  • Ukraine recognizing Russia’s new borders,
  • the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kursk region,
  • Kyiv’s commitment not to join NATO,
  • Ukraine maintaining nuclear neutrality,
  • the introduction of a European military contingent into Ukraine, including British units to patrol the demilitarized zone,
  • the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union by 2030,
  • a ten-year restoration of Ukraine at the expense of Europe and frozen Russian assets,
  • the gradual lifting of economic sanctions from the Russian energy sector over several years.

Meanwhile, the U.S. intends to continue providing military support to Ukraine until 2030 and assist in its accession to the European Union (EU). Sources claim that the EU would partially take on the responsibility for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

According to the German Marshall Fund think tank, the cost of Ukraine's reconstruction could be estimated at almost half a trillion US dollars ($486 billion). Trump's plan also implies that funds received from special duties that are to be introduced on all energy resources exported by Russia will also be used to restore Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine launches another large-scale offensive in Russia's Kursk region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine launches another large-scale offensive in Russia's Kursk region Видео 
Russia to showcase Lotus self-propelled gun at IDEX-2025 in Abu Dhabi
World
Russia to showcase Lotus self-propelled gun at IDEX-2025 in Abu Dhabi Видео 
Final launch of Soyuz-2.1v rocket marks the end of an era
Science
Final launch of Soyuz-2.1v rocket marks the end of an era Видео 
Popular
Ukrainian MP: Zelensky tells people BS on military losses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claims regarding the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) throughout the conflict with Russia are nonsense

Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense'
Ukraine launches another large-scale offensive in Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine uses Abrams tanks and NATO equipment for another major offensive in Russia's Kursk
Russia pledges response to NATO's decision to launch Baltic Sentry
Former Samara Mayor and his wife found shot dead and preserved in barrels
The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey January warmth: Moscow is absolutely snowless Andrey Mihayloff Russia made the right decision to ban USAID in 2012 Lyuba Lulko
Russia carries out final lunch of Soyuz-2.1v rocket for military purposes
Zelensky about his decree banning negotiations with Russia: Not a problem at all
Figure skater Kamila Valieva should return her European gold medals
Figure skater Kamila Valieva should return her European gold medals
Last materials
Rare adult deep-sea anglerfish ascending from depths during daytime – Video
Notorious Russian general who proposed nuking Netherlands sacked
The Bard, Donny and the Whackjobs
Airplane crashes into passegner bus in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Ukraine loses nearly 400 soldiers and eleven tanks in one day in Kursk region
Former migrant from Tajikistan rescues baby on Moscow highway
Zelensky sees no problem about his own decree banning negotiations with Russia
January warmth: Moscow is absolutely snowless
Kamila Valieva should return her gold medals
Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.