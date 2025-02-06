World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zelensky about his decree banning negotiations with Russia: Not a problem at all

A legislative ban on direct negotiations with Russia is not an issue at all, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said,  UNIAN reports on its Telegram channel.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
"The situation regarding the repeal of the decree [banning negotiations] is just a Russian narrative," Zelensky stated, confirming that he had no intention to initiate its cancellation.

Zelensky expressed his readiness for talks with Russia and added that he saw "no problems" with the existing legislative ban.

U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders believe that it is impossible to resolve the conflict without Russia’s participation, he added. 

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelensky’s statement about his willingness to negotiate, said:

"Readiness must be based on something; it cannot be based on a legislative ban on such negotiations."

Trump Has No Official Plan Yet

"There is no official plan yet. What appears in various publications... I am sure that this is not the official plan of President Trump," Volodymyr Zelensky also said.

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg noted that in Munich, he will only discuss ways to achieve peace in Ukraine, while Trump himself will present the plan later.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
