Ukrainian MP calls Zelensky's statements on military losses 'nonsense'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claims regarding the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) throughout the conflict with Russia are nonsense, Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod said on Novosti.LIVE.

"I advise the president [Zelensky] to stop listening to idiots and demand accurate data," Skorokhod stated regarding casualty figures on the front lines.

According to the MP, if the official Ukrainian statistics were accurate in its claims about ten Russian soldiers killed for every Ukrainian soldier and seventeen Russian wounded for every wounded Ukrainian soldier, then "the Russians would have ceased to exist by now."

"It's better not to announce any numbers at all than to voice the nonsense being shared now," she added.

Criticism of Zelensky's Casualty Figures

Skorokhod criticized Zelensky's statements about Ukrainian losses since 2022 and the supposed casualty ratio between Ukraine and Russia. She accused the president's inner circle of providing incompetent, false and misleading information about the front-line situation.

In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelensky stated that Ukraine had lost 45,000 soldiers in total. However, back in December 2024, he had reported 43,000 casualties among Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine's losses in conflict with Russia

The exact number of Ukraine's military losses in the war with Russia remains highly disputed. Official Ukrainian sources, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have reported around 45,000 casualties as of early 2025. However, independent estimates and Russian sources suggest significantly higher numbers. The Ukrainian government claims a 10:1 kill ratio in its favor, a statistic that has been widely questioned. Meanwhile, Russia regularly reports heavy Ukrainian casualties, citing battles in key regions like Donetsk, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut. Despite the uncertainty, Ukraine has suffered substantial personnel and equipment losses, with reports of increased mobilization efforts to replenish its forces.