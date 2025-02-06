Russia pledges response to NATO's decision to launch Baltic Sentry

Russia announces response to NATO’s Operation Baltic Sentry

Russia has announced a response to NATO's Baltic Sentry Operation in the Baltic Sea, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said confirming upcoming measures.

According to earlier reports, the purpose of the NATO mission is to monitor underwater communications in the Baltic Sea.

"Recently, in January, NATO made a new decision to launch an operation in the Baltic, called Baltic Sentry, which involves deploying additional warships and air forces to the region. Naturally, Russia will take countermeasures," the Russian diplomat said in an interview with Russia-24.

NATO Ships Entered the Gulf of Finland in January

NATO warships began patrolling the Baltic Sea in January. According to ERR, two warships docked in Mine Harbor, Tallinn, and a sonar vessel joined the mission to monitor underwater activity, including inspections of submarine infrastructure.

Additionally, two NATO ships – one from Germany and one from the Netherlands – entered the Gulf of Finland as part of the Baltic Sentry Operation.

"[The German] FGS Datteln and [the Dutch] HNLMS Luymes transported boats to the Baltic Sea on January 13 to conduct joint operational exercises. Both ships are part of NATO’s Standing Mine Countermeasures Group One," representatives for NATO’s Maritime Command said.

The mission’s goal is to prevent damage to critical underwater infrastructure.

NATO Admits Desire to Control All Ships in the Baltic Sea

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that NATO intends to monitor all vessels in the Baltic Sea, including in neutral waters.

"All participants of the meeting, along with [NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte], agreed that protection is needed not only in territorial waters, but that vessels in international waters should also be monitored," said Tusk.

He added that all NATO member states share a similar position on the matter and are considering various ways to expand their presence in the region.

Tusk also noted that NATO countries have decided to significantly increase their military presence in the Baltic Sea, both on the surface and underwater.

"The Baltic Sea has extensive infrastructure – ranging from cables and gas pipelines to extraction platforms and wind farms," he explained.

NATO justifies its actions by citing "growing Russian aggression." However, specific roles for different NATO countries in the Baltic region have yet to be assigned.

At a Baltic Sea summit in Helsinki, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the establishment of a Baltic Security Center to safeguard the region, which will involve frigates and maritime patrol aircraft.

Norway Detains Russian Crew Ship Over Baltic Cable Incident

In late January, Norwegian authorities detained the Silver Dania, a vessel with a Russian crew, on suspicion of damaging an undersea cable in the Baltic Sea. The ship was registered in Norway and operated under the Norwegian flag, but had Russian citizens among its crew. The vessel was detained at Latvia’s request. Up to 40 Russian crew members may have been aboard the detained ship. The Silver Dania was traveling from St. Petersburg to Murmansk under Norwegian registration and ownership.

The ship was transporting various goods, including fruits, seafood, and meat.

Details

The Baltic Sea is an arm of the Atlantic Ocean that is enclosed by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden, and the North and Central European Plain. The sea stretches from 53°N to 66°N latitude and from 10°E to 30°E longitude. It is a shelf sea and marginal sea of the Atlantic with limited water exchange between the two, making it an inland sea. The Baltic Sea drains through the Danish straits into the Kattegat by way of the Øresund, Great Belt and Little Belt. It includes the Gulf of Bothnia (divided into the Bothnian Bay and the Bothnian Sea), the Gulf of Finland, the Gulf of Riga and the Bay of Gdańsk.

