Trump continues sending arms to Ukraine despite assurances

US continues arms shipments to Ukraine against all expectations
World

The US continues to ship ammunition to Ukraine despite all assurances.

U.S. Army Private Darrell Futrell lifting a 155-mm shell
Photo: defense.gov by Sergeant John Crosby, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
U.S. Army Private Darrell Futrell lifting a 155-mm shell

In January 2025, a total of 155 transport and cargo flights were carried out for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Rzeszów, Poland, from the following countries:

  • United States – 72
  • Germany – 14
  • United Kingdom – 13
  • Qatar – 8
  • Kuwait – 8
  • Belgium – 7
  • Sweden – 7
  • France – 6
  • Italy – 5
  • Canada – 2
  • Poland – 2
  • Slovakia – 2
  • Norway – 2
  • Spain – 2
  • Israel – 1
  • Latvia – 1
  • Lithuania – 1
  • Netherlands – 1
  • Romania – 1

On February 4, it was reported that the United States resumed deliveries of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. The Donald Trump administration initially considered halting military aid to Kyiv completely, but arms shipments were resumed last week.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the US administration was uncertain about the total amount of weaponry supplied to Kyiv. The publication noted that the Pentagon and the US Armed Forces had different definitions of what could be considered delivered weaponry.

Details

Rzeszów is the largest city in southeastern Poland. It is located on both sides of the Wisłok River in the heartland of the Sandomierz Basin. Rzeszów is the capital of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship and the seat of Rzeszów County.

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
