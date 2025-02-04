Azerbaijan Airlines air crash report: External objects penetrated jetliner fuselage

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has released a preliminary report on the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft in Aktau. The 53-page document is available on the Telegram channel of Tengrinews.kz.

The report contains initial expert findings, including the analysis of the data from the flight recorders that were recovered from the crash site. However, the investigation conducted as part of the report does not seek to determine the degree of fault or liability of any party.

"The initial examination of the surviving fragments revealed numerous through and non-through damages of varying sizes and shapes in the tail section of the fuselage, fin, stabilizer, elevators, and rudder. Similar damages were found on the left engine and left wing of the aircraft, as well as on its assemblies and components. In some areas, the damages have a regular rectangular shape," the report states.

Key Findings from the Preliminary Investigation Report

Structural damage to the aircraft indicates that external objects penetrated its construction. Further research and examinations will be conducted to determine the nature and origin of those damages.

Two impacts occurred at 05:13, just seconds apart. After the first impact, the aircraft’s autopilot disengaged causing fluid pressure in one of the hydraulic systems to drop to zero.

The pilots initially believed they had hit birds. Meanwhile, a flight attendant reported that two seats in the cabin had exploded. The crew informed air traffic controllers in Grozny (the airport of destination, the capital of Chechnya - ed.) that they were losing control of the aircraft. After communications with Grozny air traffic control, the pilots contacted Rostov’s tower and then decided to fly to Aktau, Kazakhstan, due to weather conditions.

At 06:02, the crew contacted Aktau air traffic control and issued an international distress signal for the first time. At 06:27, the aircraft crashed into the ground.

Details of the AZAL Embraer 190 Crash

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), was flying from Baku to Grozny when it crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. There were 67 people on board, of whom 38 did not survive.

In mid-January, transcripts of the cockpit conversations between the pilots and air traffic controllers surfaced online. The recordings revealed that the crew made independent decisions to:

Not land in Grozny,

Not proceed to Makhachkala,

Attempt to return to Baku,

Eventually divert to Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The Embraer E-Jet family is a series of four-abreast, narrow-body, short- to medium-range, twin-engined jet airliners designed and produced by Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer. The E-Jet was designed to complement Embraer’s earlier ERJ family, the company’s first jet-powered regional aircraft. With a capacity of 66 to 124 passengers, the E-Jets were significantly larger than any aircraft Embraer had developed before that time. The project was unveiled in early 1997 and formally introduced at the 1999 Paris Air Show. On 19 February 2002, the first E-Jet prototype completed its maiden flight, and production began later that year.

