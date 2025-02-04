Russia to build road bridge to North Korea after resuming rail connections

Russia to build road bridge to North Korea by 2027

A road bridge connecting Russia and North Korea is set to be built by 2027, according to an order from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The order was published on Russia's official legal information portal, Interfax reports.

Photo: flickr.com by jennybento from Jackson Heights, usa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ DPRK

The project's design and construction will be handled by TunnelYuzhStroy LLC, a company based in Sochi. The deadline for completing the work under the state contract is set for December 31, 2026.

The bridge will cross the Tumen River in Primorsky Krai, near the North Korean border. TunnelYuzhStroy is allowed to engage subcontractors and co-executors for the project. The cost of the contract has not been disclosed.

Background and Infrastructure Developments

The Russian and North Korean governments signed an agreement to build the bridge in June 2024, during Vladimir Putin's state visit to the DPRK.

On December 15, 2024, Russian Railways (RZD) resumed rail connections with North Korea, which had been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trains from Hasan (Russia) to Tumangang (North Korea) now run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Russia is also negotiating several joint projects with North Korea, including developing a port in the country, Aleksei Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee said.

"We are working on various infrastructure projects, including the development of a port in North Korea. These projects are being reviewed by the Russian intergovernmental commission,” Chepa stated to RTVI.

Limited Tourism Potential

The new bridge is not expected to increase tourism between the two countries, Chepa added. He emphasized that North Korea is a highly unique country, and its infrastructure does not cater to the type of tourism Russians are accustomed to. Additionally, strict government restrictions in North Korea hinder tourism growth.

The Friendship Bridge is the only bridge across the Tumen River (Tumangang) on ​​the border of Russia and the DPRK. It is located southwest of Khasan station. Its purpose is to carry railway traffic on the Khasan-Tumangang-Najin line.

In a separate development, Russia recently sent a shipment of elite dairy goats to North Korea. The country received 100 animals.

Details

The Soviet Union (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, USSR, the predecessor state to the modern Russian Federation) was the first to recognize North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea, DPRK) on October 12, 1948, shortly after the proclamation, as the sole legitimate authority in all of Korea. The Soviet Union supported North Korea during the Korean War. North Korea was founded as part of the Communist bloc, and received major Soviet military and political support. The comprehensive personality cult around North Korea's ruling family was heavily influenced by Stalinism. China and the Soviet Union competed for influence in North Korea during the Sino-Soviet split in the 1960s, as North Korea tried to maintain good relations with both countries. Relations between the two countries continued after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The relationship regained importance after Vladimir Putin was elected President of Russia in 2000.

