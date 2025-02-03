World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Elon Musk to shut down USAID

USAID to be shut down — Elon Musk
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be dissolved, Elon Musk said during a discussion on the operations of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Trevor Cokley, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Two high-ranking USAID security officials were fired for attempting to prevent DOGE representatives from accessing USAID’s security systems and employees’ personal files, NBC said.

USAID headquarters employees received emails informing them that their office would be closed on Monday and that they should not report to work, CNN reports.

USAID is one of the world's largest official aid agencies. In 2023, it allocated $72 billion in assistance worldwide, funding initiatives ranging from access to clean water to anti-corruption efforts. In 2024, USAID accounted for 42 percent of the total humanitarian aid provided by the UN.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is an independent agency of the United States government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. With a budget of over $50 billion, USAID is one of the largest official aid agencies in the world and accounts for more than half of all U.S. foreign assistance – the highest in the world in absolute dollar terms.

