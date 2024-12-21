Crowd boos German Chancellor Scholz as he visits Magdeburg after Christmas market attack

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser were booed as the officials paid a visit to Magdeburg after the terrorist attack at the city's Christmas market, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reports.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by John, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Christmas fair

According to the newspaper, the crowd whistled and shouted "Get lost!" to the officials. A woman in the crowd addressed Scholz saying: "Do something! Or is something even worse than this should happen?"

In the evening of December 20, a car ploughed into a busy Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg. Five were killed, 205 were injured. The official representative of the government of Saxony-Anhalt, Matthias Schuppe, called the incident a terrorist attack.

The suspect in the attack was said to be a refugee. He works in Germany as a medical specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy. According to the Berliner Zeitung, the man is an anti-Islamist activist from Saudi Arabia. He was arrested.

