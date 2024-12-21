World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Crowd boos German Chancellor Scholz as he visits Magdeburg after Christmas market attack

Olaf Scholz booed as he visits Magdeburg after Christmas market attack
World

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser were booed as the officials paid a visit to Magdeburg after the terrorist attack at the city's Christmas market, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reports.

Christmas fair
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by John, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Christmas fair

According to the newspaper, the crowd whistled and shouted "Get lost!" to the officials. A woman in the crowd addressed Scholz saying: "Do something! Or is something even worse than this should happen?"

In the evening of December 20, a car ploughed into a busy Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg. Five were killed, 205 were injured. The official representative of the government of Saxony-Anhalt, Matthias Schuppe, called the incident a terrorist attack.

The suspect in the attack was said to be a refugee. He works in Germany as a medical specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy. According to the Berliner Zeitung, the man is an anti-Islamist activist from Saudi Arabia. He was arrested.

Details

Magdeburg is the capital of the German state Saxony-Anhalt. The city is situated on the Elbe river. Otto I, the first Holy Roman Emperor and founder of the Archbishopric of Magdeburg, was buried in the city's cathedral after his death. Magdeburg's version of German town law, known as Magdeburg rights, spread throughout Central and Eastern Europe. In the Late Middle Ages, Magdeburg was one of the largest and most prosperous German cities and a notable member of the Hanseatic League. One of the most notable people from the city was Otto von Guericke, famous for his experiments with the Magdeburg hemispheres. Magdeburg is situated on Autobahn 2 and Autobahn 14, and hence is at a connection point of Eastern Europe (Berlin and beyond) with Western Europe, as well as the north and south of Germany. For the modern city, the most significant industries are: machine industry, healthcare industry, mechanical engineering, environmental technology, circular economy, logistics, culture industry, wood industry and information and communications technology.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Germany Christmas market attack
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukrainian drones crash into elite residential buildings in Kazan
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian drones crash into elite residential buildings in Kazan Видео 
As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most
Asia
As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
Columnists
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
Popular
Kazan under drone attack: Ukrainian UAVs crash into elite apartment buildings

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about Ukraine's drone attack on apartment buildings in Kazan. Putin receives reports from all military leaders twice a day

Ukrainian drones crash into elite residential buildings in Kazan
Olaf Scholz booed as he visits Magdeburg after Christmas market attack
Crowd boos German Chancellor Scholz as he visits Magdeburg after Christmas market attack
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise! Guy Somerset The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Olaf Scholz booed as he visits Magdeburg after Christmas market attack
Ukrainian drones crash into elite residential buildings in Kazan
Ukraine shells Rylsk in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
Russian celebrity killed in Paris
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Putin does not mind granting Zelensky political asylum in Russia
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin
Putin on last three years of his life: 'I hardly ever laugh anymore'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.