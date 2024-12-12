World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: If Anglo-Saxons want to set Russia ad China apart, they will fail

Dmitry Medvedev conveys personal message from Putin to Chinese leader
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, being on a two-day official visit to China, met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and conveyed "greetings, best wishes and a personal message" from the Russian President.

Photo: pixabay.com by windhorsetourchina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
"I want to convey to you greetings, best wishes from President [Vladimir] Putin, as well as a personal message from him," Medvedev said (quoted by TASS).

Medvedev also spoke about plans to discuss the development of agreements between Russia and China.

Medvedev arrived in Beijing on December 10 where he held meetings with representatives of the Chinese administration.

The level of relations between Russia and China is "the best in history," Dmitry Medvedev said, TASS reports. The relations between the two countries have reached an unprecedented level, he noted. He also commented on attempts to set Russia and China apart:

"The Anglo-Saxons will not succeed," he told journalists.

According to Medvedev, the relations between Russia and China are "good-neighborly and equal" and they will only get better as they have stood the test of time.

Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev (born 14 September 1965) is a Russian politician who has been serving as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. Medvedev was also the president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and prime minister of Russia from 2012 to 2020. Medvedev was elected president in the 2008 election. He was seen as more liberal than his predecessor Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister in Medvedev's presidency. Medvedev's agenda as president was a wide-ranging modernisation programme, aimed at modernising Russia's economy and society, and lessening the country's reliance on oil and gas. During Medvedev's tenure, the United States and Russia signed the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Russia won the Russo-Georgian War, and recovered from the Great Recession. Medvedev also launched an anti-corruption campaign, yet was later being accused of corruption himself.

