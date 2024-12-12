Kash Patel wants to investigate Zelensky's spending of US taxpayer money

Kash Patel wants to know how Zelensky spent US taxpayer money

Kash Patel, Donald Trump's nominee for the post of the FBI Director, wants to initiate an investigation against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting

Patel intends to find out how Kyiv has spent tens of billions of US taxpayer money allocated from Washington.

" We didn't send $1 billion, as if it was a small amount, right? We sent hundreds of times more to one country. I don't know how this Congress is allowed to get away with it. (…) We can't have full faith and trust by giving a leader a hundred billion dollars and having him say — I'm not telling you where the money went," Patel said.

Patel also said that he would have to establish whether Zelensky used false security threats against Western countries in order to obtain additional financial aid from the United States. In particular, it goes about the false information that Zelensky provided about the fall of a missile in Poland. The Ukrainian president claimed that it was a Russian missile that fell on the territory of a NATO country, but in fact it turned out that it was Ukraine that launched the missile.

During the presidency of the current US leader Joe Biden, Ukraine has received more than $62 billion in military aid from Washington.

On December 11, the current FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his intention to resign before Trump's inauguration allegedly not to confront the new White House administration.

Trump, in turn, called Wray's resignation "a great day for America" ​​and promised to restore the rule of law in the United States.

Details

Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel (born February 25, 1980) is an American lawyer and former federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice. Previously, he served as Chief of Staff to the acting U.S. secretary of defense Christopher C. Miller, and senior advisor to the acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, both during the first presidency of Donald Trump. In November 2024, President-elect Trump nominated Patel to succeed Christopher A. Wray as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A member of the Republican Party, Patel was appointed senior counsel on counterterrorism for the House Select Committee on Intelligence in 2017, as well as senior director of the Counterterrorism Directorate at the U.S. National Security Council in 2019. He worked as a senior aide to Congressman Devin Nunes during the latter's tenure as chair of the House Intelligence Committee. While working with Nunes, Patel played a key role in helping Republicans in the investigations into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

