World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban calls Putin after talking to Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban calls Russian President Putin
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday, December 11. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Hungarian side.

Putin and Orban
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by press service of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Putin and Orban

Putin and Orban discussed mutually beneficial energy projects for both countries, the Ukrainian crisis, and the situation in the Middle East. Putin also drew the Hungarian Prime Minister's attention to the "destructive line of the Kyiv regime," which continues to exclude a possibility of a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"Viktor Orban expressed interest in facilitating a joint search for ways to resolve the crisis politically and diplomatically, taking into account his contacts with a number of Western leaders," the Kremlin noted.

Commenting on the conversation with the Russian leader, Viktor Orban said that they talked for about an hour. The Hungarian politician said that now is the most dangerous time, so "all available diplomatic means are being used to promote a ceasefire and peace."

"We are living during most dangerous weeks [of the conflict]…," Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary said.

Orban first talks to Trump

On Tuesday, December 10, the Hungarian Prime Minister spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump. The conversation with the American politician lasted for about three hours.

"There will be at least two other events this week that will be part of the Hungarian peace mission," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

After the conversation with Trump, Orban said that the American president-elect could not negotiate on Ukraine as of yet due to American legal norms. According to him, official negotiations will begin only after Trump takes office.

"We will see the beneficial effect after the inauguration," Orban added.

Orban also noted earlier that the end of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine depended on the political situation in the United States. In his opinion, peace is close, but everything may develop in an unpredictable way as well. This is due to the fact that the United States currently has two presidents — the elected (Donald Trump) and the current (Joe Biden), the Hungarian Prime Minister explained. One of them wants peace, while the other one wants to continue the conflict.

"Everything will become clearer when Donald Trump takes office. He will bring us peace," Orban believes.

It is worthy of note that Viktor Orban first discussed the Ukrainian crisis with Trump, and then initiated a call to Putin. Russian journalists wondered whether the Hungarian Prime Minister could convey a message from the American politician to the Russian leader.

"No (…) You heard that they mostly talked about energy and exchanged opinions on Ukraine and Syria affairs," Kremlin's official representative Dmitry Peskov said.

Details

Viktor Mihály Orbán (born 31 May 1963) is a Hungarian lawyer and politician who has been Prime Minister of Hungary since 2010, previously holding the office from 1998 to 2002. He has also led the Fidesz political party since 2003, and previously from 1993 to 2000. He was re-elected as prime minister in 2014, 2018, and 2022. On 29 November 2020, he became the country's longest-serving prime minister. Orbán was first elected to the National Assembly in 1990 and led Fidesz's parliamentary group until 1993. During his first term as prime minister and head of the conservative coalition government, from 1998 to 2002, inflation and the fiscal deficit shrank, and Hungary joined NATO. After losing reelection, however, Orbán led the opposition party from 2002 to 2010.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian forces leave former US base in Syria
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces leave former US base in Syria Видео 
Ukraine strikes Russia's port city of Taganrog with ATACMS ballistic missiles
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine strikes Russia's port city of Taganrog with ATACMS ballistic missiles
Russian secret services helped Bashar Assad escape from Syria
World
Russian secret services helped Bashar Assad escape from Syria
Popular
Moscow loses nearly all in Syria as Russian forces leave former US base in Manbij

The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the rise of militants to power in the country have threatened Russia's military presence in the country and in the whole region

Russian forces leave former US base in Syria
Video shows aftermath of Israel's massive strikes on Syrian navy
Video shows aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syrian military infrastructure
Raw video: Handsome Ivy League student shoots ghost gun to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson
Israel starts tearing Syria apart, obliterates military potential
The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Andrey Mihayloff
Two flight attendants die as commuter train hits them in Moscow
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles at port city of Taganrog, Russia
Bashar Assad accepted Russia's offer to leave Syria and fly to Moscow
Bashar Assad accepted Russia's offer to leave Syria and fly to Moscow
Last materials
Russian secret services helped Bashar Assad escape from Syria
Macron and Zelensky meet in Paris to set Trump against Putin
Ukraine strikes Russia's port city of Taganrog with ATACMS ballistic missiles
Raw video shows moment when Luigi Mangione kills Brian Thompson with ghost gun
Video shows aftermath of Israel's massive strikes on Syrian navy
Two young flight attendants hit by train in Moscow
Russian forces leave former US base in Syria
Israeli incursion into Syria gathering pace very quickly
The fall of Damascus
India to buy Russia's Voronezh series airborne early warning radar systems
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.