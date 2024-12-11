World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Bashar Assad accepted Russia's offer to leave Syria and fly to Moscow

Russian secret services helped Bashar Assad escape from Syria
World

Russian intelligence officers helped former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad leave the country and fly to Moscow. The officers organized his safe passage to the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Latakia province, Bloomberg reports citing sources.

Aircraft
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adrian Pingstone Arpingstone, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Aircraft

Assad's plane was flying from Damascus to Khmeimim with its transponders turned off not to be either tracked or hit.

Russia decided to rescue Assad from Syria because Moscow did not want him to die like Gaddafi died in Libya (Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was lynched, his body was mutilated).

Russia convinced Assad that he would lose the battle against the rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and offered him and his family an immediate and safe escape, to which Assad agreed.

Bashar al-Assad left Syria on December 8. Unnamed high-ranking officers in the Syrian army said that he boarded a plane and took off from Damascus. According to Flightradar 24, the plane disappeared from radar screens soon after takeoff.

It was later reported that Assad arrived in Moscow on the evening of December 8.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine attacks Crimean Bridge with Poland's latest unmanned Gavia boats
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine attacks Crimean Bridge with Poland's latest unmanned Gavia boats Видео 
Two young flight attendants hit by train in Moscow
Society
Two young flight attendants hit by train in Moscow
The fall of Damascus
Columnists
The fall of Damascus
Popular
Moscow loses nearly all in Syria as Russian forces leave former US base in Manbij

The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the rise of militants to power in the country have threatened Russia's military presence in the country and in the whole region

Russian forces leave former US base in Syria
Video shows aftermath of Israel's massive strikes on Syrian navy
Video shows aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syrian military infrastructure
Raw video: Handsome Ivy League student shoots ghost gun to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson
Israel starts tearing Syria apart, obliterates military potential
The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Andrey Mihayloff
Two flight attendants die as commuter train hits them in Moscow
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles at port city of Taganrog, Russia
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles at port city of Taganrog, Russia
Last materials
Macron and Zelensky meet in Paris to set Trump against Putin
Ukraine strikes Russia's port city of Taganrog with ATACMS ballistic missiles
Raw video shows moment when Luigi Mangione kills Brian Thompson with ghost gun
Video shows aftermath of Israel's massive strikes on Syrian navy
Two young flight attendants hit by train in Moscow
Russian forces leave former US base in Syria
Israeli incursion into Syria gathering pace very quickly
The fall of Damascus
India to buy Russia's Voronezh series airborne early warning radar systems
Ukraine attacks Crimean Bridge with Poland's latest unmanned Gavia boats
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.