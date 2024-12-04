Russian ship fires signal ammunition at German helicopter over Baltic Sea

Russian ship attacks German helicopter over Baltic Sea

A Russian ship allegedly fired signal ammunition at a German helicopter in the Baltic Sea. The helicopter was on a reconnaissance flight, Deutsche Presse-Agentur said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ A ship of the Russian Navy

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke about the incident on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels. According to her, Germany will strengthen control over pipelines and data cables in the Baltic Sea. The protection of critical infrastructure will also be strengthened.

Baerbock said that the incident with the helicopter was another episode of Russia's hybrid attacks. In November, two fiber optic cables were damaged between Germany and Finland and between Sweden and Lithuania. The Swedish authorities suspect that Chinese ship Yi Peng 3 was involved in the incident.