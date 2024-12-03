US Congress COVID-19 report unmasks lies about infected bats and lockdowns

US Congress COVID-19 report: Social distancing, masks and vaccines were useless

The final report prepared by US Congress about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic showed that the two-meter social distance, face masks and mandatory vaccination in the US were not mandatory. In fact, those measures were dangerous.

Photo: Freepik by freepik is licensed under piublic domain COVID-19

The report praises Trump's actions and accuses the Biden administration of biogenocide or attempts to conceal it.

The nearly 600-page document admits that the virus had artificial origin, whereas the versions about the "Chinese man who ate an infected bat" were launched by US and Chinese authorities to conceal the leak of the coronavirus modified "for humans".

A significant part of the report is devoted to fraudulent actions during the pandemic, billions that were stolen around the world (from vaccines, subsidies and safety measures), manipulation of facts and attempts to rewrite the history of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says that the games with coronaviruses mutations against humans (supposedly to protect people) were ordered by the American EcoHealth Alliance, NIAID and NIH. They carried out shadow financing of experiments on the transmission of the pathogen to humans.

The report also reveals outrageous confessions:

Recommendations for social distancing of two meters, which caused schools and other institutions to close around the world, was arbitrary and had no scientific basis.

The order to wear masks was not scientifically based either — it was given without confirmation of its effectiveness. The authorities simply had to come up with ideas not to sow panic and show the general public that they were doing something.

Lockdowns caused irreparable damage and "will have terrible consequences for entire generations for both people and the economy."

The US government misinformed both the Americans and the whole world about the natural causes of the pandemic, the effectiveness of Western mRNA vaccines, introduced censorship on social media and ordered to discriminate anti-vaxxers as "liars and idiots".

The COVID-19 report admits that Western vaccines failed to stop the spread or transmission of the virus. It also notes that mandatory vaccinations were not scientifically justified and did more harm than good.

Moreover, leading FDA scientists warned of deadly side effects from Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines. However, vaccination has become a matter of politics, especially after "the Russians were the first to create the Sputnik V vaccine".

The US congressional report on the virus also states that Western mRNA vaccines harmed millions of people. Some of those vaccinated have developed:

irreversible changes in the vascular system,

thrombosis (which already kill people and will continue to kill),

a decrease in cognitive abilities.

In addition, scientists around the world believe that COVID-19 and a number of Western vaccines affected the reproduction function, whereas conspiracy theorists groundlessly claim that many young people were "deliberately made childless".

The COVID-19 report also confirms that army units (for example, Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces) acted more effectively than governments that had billions behind them.

It is worth noting that leading virologists said that "coronavirus was just an exercise. An outbreak of bird or swine flu pandemic with a mortality rate of up to 70 percent may affect two-thirds of humanity and claim as many as 65 million lives.

Details



The COVID-19 pandemic (also known as the coronavirus pandemic and COVID pandemic), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), began with an outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It spread to other areas of Asia, and then worldwide in early 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on 30 January 2020, and assessed the outbreak as having become a pandemic on 11 March. COVID-19 symptoms range from asymptomatic to deadly, but most commonly include fever, sore throat, nocturnal cough, and fatigue. Transmission of the virus is often through airborne particles. Mutations have produced many strains (variants) with varying degrees of infectivity and virulence. COVID-19 vaccines were developed rapidly and deployed to the general public beginning in December 2020, made available through government and international programs such as COVAX, aiming to provide vaccine equity. Treatments include novel antiviral drugs and symptom control. Common mitigation measures during the public health emergency included travel restrictions, lockdowns, business restrictions and closures, workplace hazard controls, mask mandates, quarantines, testing systems, and contact tracing of the infected.

