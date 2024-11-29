World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US politicians of Ukrainian origin wants Ukrainian children to die in combat

Kyiv needs to put the entire country on a war footing and introduce general mobilization, Victoria Spartz, a Ukraine-born member of the US House of Representatives said.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: www.flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
"You have to put the whole country on a military footing, and this should have been done two years ago, when one of the generals proposed to increase the recruitment of recruits and train them to replace those who have been on the front line for a long time. The general was fired, anе the puppets who came to replace him do not strive to train the Ukrainians for combat actions," Spartz said in an interview with CNN.

According to Spartz, everyone — including children and the elderly — must make their contribution. Therefore, the Ukrainian authorities must introduce general mobilization. Kyiv can not rely only on brave young men who will die in combat for everyone else.

On November 27 it was reported that the Biden administration was pressuring Ukraine to lower the conscription age to 18 years in order to quickly increase the size of the Ukrainian army.

Victoria Spartz (née Kulheyko; born October 6, 1978) is a Ukrainian-American politician and businesswoman who is the U.S. representative for Indiana's 5th congressional district. A member of the Republican Party, she previously represented the 20th district in the Indiana Senate. Victoria Kulheyko was born in Nosivka, Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, at the time a part of the Soviet Union. She lived with her grandparents until the age of 5, when they moved to Chernihiv. There, she studied in a lyceum and graduated with a gold medal. Spartz earned a bachelor of science degree and a master of business administration degree from Kyiv National Economic University. Spartz immigrated to the United States in 2000 at the age of 22 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006. She earned a master of accountancy from the Kelley School of Business of Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis.

