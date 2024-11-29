World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine will see new massive strikes coming – Kremlin

Moscow names conditions for new massive strikes on Ukraine
Russia will give an "adequate response" to every attack that Ukraine carries out against Russia with the use of Western long-range weapons, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin indicated that permission to use long-range missiles that Ukraine received from the West was "an irresponsible step to escalate tensions."

"If these missiles are used, an appropriate response will be given each time. <...> This practice will continue," Dmitry Peskov said.

USA ignores Putin's warning

Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that by authorising strikes deep into Russian territory, the United States ignored Putin's warning. This triggered a decisive response from Moscow.

During his speech in St. Petersburg a couple of months ago, the Russian leader sent a "clear, unambiguous, reasoned" signal to Western countries. There was hope that they would heed this warning, but a combination of rabidity and a thirst for domestic political revenge on the part of decision-makers in Washington led to Moscow's warning being ignored, Peskov said.

