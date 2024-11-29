Russia will give an "adequate response" to every attack that Ukraine carries out against Russia with the use of Western long-range weapons, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
President Vladimir Putin indicated that permission to use long-range missiles that Ukraine received from the West was "an irresponsible step to escalate tensions."
"If these missiles are used, an appropriate response will be given each time. <...> This practice will continue," Dmitry Peskov said.
Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that by authorising strikes deep into Russian territory, the United States ignored Putin's warning. This triggered a decisive response from Moscow.
During his speech in St. Petersburg a couple of months ago, the Russian leader sent a "clear, unambiguous, reasoned" signal to Western countries. There was hope that they would heed this warning, but a combination of rabidity and a thirst for domestic political revenge on the part of decision-makers in Washington led to Moscow's warning being ignored, Peskov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to journalists in Astana, Kazakhstan, apologized once again to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the 2007 episode with his dog, Labrador Connie