World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin to former German Chancellor Merkel: Angela, please forgive me, I'm sorry

Putin apologizes to Angela Merkel for showing her his dog
World

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel recalled in her book how Putin's dog entered the room during her meeting with Putin in Sochi, although it was known that she had fear of dogs. The Russian president apologized for the incident once again.

Angela Merkel
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by press service of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Angela Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to journalists in Astana, Kazakhstan, apologized once again to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the 2007 episode with his dog, Labrador Connie.

Angela Merkel wrote in her memoirs that during a meeting with the Russian president in Sochi, his dog walked in at the moment when they were taking photos. German officials had warned their counterparts in Russia that Merkel was afraid of canines.

"Angela, please forgive me, I did not want to cause you any emotional pain, on the contrary, I wanted to create a favorable atmosphere for our conversation," Putin said noting that he had no knowledge about Merkel's fear of dogs.

"I had lived in Germany for five years, and I know that people in Germany are very positive when it comes to home pets. I thought that she would be pleased. I later found out that she was afraid of dogs. It happens, I remember she said once that a dog had bitten her in her childhood. Such psychological traumas may happen indeed. When I learned about it, I apologized to her.

Putin also denied Merkel's allegations about his intention to scare or make the Chancellor feel uncomfortable in any way during her visit to Sochi.

The incident happened in 2007 in Sochi during Merkel's visit to Russia. During the negotiations between the Russian and German leaders, Putin's Labrador named Connie entered the room.

"I tried to ignore the dog, although he was quite close. I thought Putin's expression was that he liked the situation. Did he just want to see how a person reacts in trouble? Was it some kind of show of force? I just thought: stay calm, focus on photographers, this will pass," Merkel wrote. In 2016, Putin told Bild that he apologized for the Connie incident.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Merkel, Putin and Connie
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Army prepares another Oreshnik surprise for Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Army prepares another Oreshnik surprise for Ukraine
Ukraine uses US-made Switchblade 600 UAVs to attack Russia's Kursk
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine uses US-made Switchblade 600 UAVs to attack Russia's Kursk
Putin says what he discussed with German Chancellor Scholz
World
Putin says what he discussed with German Chancellor Scholz
Popular
Ukraine does not believe in the power of Oreshnik, so Russia will use it again

The Russian Armed Forces may use the Oreshnik missile again after Ukraine shelled the Kursk region of Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles

Russian Army prepares another Oreshnik surprise for Ukraine
Ukrainian fighters try to break into Russia driving a US APC
Ukrainian fighters break into Russia driving US-made M113 APC
Ukrainian MP Bezuhla: 'Lies, lies, lies and corruption at all levels'
Austrian Chancellor: Trump is very emotional when it comes to ending Ukraine conflict
Prospecting deeper business ties with India companies Hriday Sarma Putin goes to Kazakhstan to talk to Tokayev Lyuba Lulko What is going to happen after Russia's Oreshnik missile attack on Ukraine? Andrey Mihayloff
Israel and Hezbollah, two sworn enemies, suddenly agree to end the war for three reasons
Putin reveals details of Russia's latest massive strike on Ukraine
Putin: Several Oreshnik missiles will strike Ukraine like nuclear blow
Putin: Several Oreshnik missiles will strike Ukraine like nuclear blow
Last materials
Putin apologizes to Angela Merkel for showing her his dog
Putin says what he will do should Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons
Putin says what he discussed with German Chancellor Scholz
Russia launches tens of missiles and hundreds of drones at Ukraine
Putin is choosing targets for massive Oreshnik missile strikes, including in Kyiv
Russian Army prepares another Oreshnik surprise for Ukraine
Prospecting deeper business ties with India companies
Ukrainian fighters try to break into Russia driving a US APC
Israel finds three reasons to end hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Donald Trump very motivated to silence guns in Ukraine – Austrian Chancellor
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.