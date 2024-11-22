World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky wants to sell Ukraine's multi-trillion-dollar natural wealth to Trump

Zelensky wants to develop Ukraine's trillion-dollar resources with Trump
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to develop Ukraine's deposits of natural resource in cooperation with the United States. Yet, some of those deposits are located on the territories that Russia has taken under control, Polish publication Portal Obronny wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, PDM
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump

Ukraine's multi-trillion-dollar mineral resources, such as titanium, graphite and lithium, could become a trump card in Zelensky's negotiations with the newly elected President of the United States Donald Trump. The article says that the Ukrainian president is well aware of Trump's practical foreign policy approach. Zelensky wants to take advantage to convince Trump that USA's assistance in Ukraine's defense meets USA's economic interests as Ukraine is incredibly rich in natural resources.

According to Canadian consulting firm SecDev, the following amounts of reserves were located on the territory of Ukraine in 2022:

  • 7 percent of the world's titanium reserves,
  • 20 percent of graphite reserves,
  • and 500,000 tons of lithium.

Ukraine could not develop those deposits due to the lack of the technological capacity for that, but the West has all the required technology available.

At the same time, the implementation of Zelensky's plan is complicated by the location of the above-mentioned resources. The part of Ukraine that was richest in those resources is now part of Russia or remains under Russia's control:

  • Donbass and Crimea have large deposits of natural (shale) gas — from 1.2 to 1.5 trillion cubic meters;
  • Shale oil reserves on the Black Sea shelf are roughly estimated at 100-150 million barrels.

"Does anyone know how to force them [Russia] to give up almost 20 percent of the territory, which, according to their law, is already part of the Russian Federation?" the authors of the article in the Polish publication say.

Trump was particularly interested in several points of Zelensky's 'victory plan'

According to The Financial Times, Ukraine's allies in Europe and the United States advised drawing up a "victory plan" so that cooperation between Ukraine and the United States would continue even if Trump came to power. In order to interest the politician, two proposals were included in the document.

It is assumed that after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian soldiers will replace some of the American forces in Europe. The second idea is to divide Ukrainian natural resources with Western partners. Donald Trump, as noted, evinced interest in both points.

Details

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who is serving as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Chinese cargo ship and Russian captain create Baltic communications mystery
Europe
Chinese cargo ship and Russian captain create Baltic communications mystery
Putin: Russia will strike the countries whose weapons Ukraine uses to strike Russia
Russia
Putin: Russia will strike the countries whose weapons Ukraine uses to strike Russia
Ukraine launches 12 Storm Shadow missiles striking Kursk region of Russia
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine launches 12 Storm Shadow missiles striking Kursk region of Russia Видео 
Popular
Russian ICBM strike on Ukraine: Yuzhmash plant completely destroyed

The Russian Armed Forces struck the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk. An experimental RS-26 Rubezh missile was used for the strike

Russia conducts first ICBM strike on Ukraine
Oreshnik: What USA gets after pulling out from INF
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Someone calls Maria Zakharova during briefing, asks not to comment on ICBM strike
Putin makes special address to the nation following latest missile attack on Russia
Chinese cargo ship and Russian captain create Baltic communications mystery Andrey Mihayloff Biden writes his epitaph, spectacularly Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey China will not dump Russia on the brink of economic war with the West Lyuba Lulko
NATO considers connecting Ukraine's F-16 fighters to sensitive data exchange network
Russia changes tactics, will strike not only military, but also infrastructure facilities
Russia changes tactics, will strike not only military, but also infrastructure facilities
Last materials
Russia changes tactics after ATACMS and Storm Shadow attacks
Oreshnik: What USA gets after pulling out from INF
Putin: Russia will strike the countries whose weapons Ukraine uses to strike Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman answers urgent call during press briefing
Russia conducts first ICBM strike on Ukraine
Ukraine's F-16 fighters to be connected to NATO's Link-16 tactical data exchange network
Chinese cargo ship and Russian captain create Baltic communications mystery
Biden writes his epitaph, spectacularly
Ukraine launches 12 Storm Shadow missiles striking Kursk region of Russia
Putin and Trump ready to start talking to resolve Ukraine conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.